Video

Badge
Lithium Africa
Searching for low-cost, marquee hardrock in Africa
Lithium Africa CEO Makes Case for Lithium Investing Amid Bear Marketplay icon
Lithium Investing

Lithium Africa CEO Makes Case for Lithium Investing Amid Bear Market

Mari-Len Deguzman
By Mari-Len DeguzmanJun 16, 2025 08:00PM
Mari-Len Deguzman
Mari-Len De Guzman is an award-winning storyteller and editor, who has worked at some of Canada’s leading B2B publishers, including Thomson Reuters, for more than 15 years. She loves learning about new industries, trends and terminologies, chatting with interesting people and subject matter experts, and crafting compelling stories along the way.
See Full Bio

“We're planting the seeds now that investors are going to reap when the next (lithium) bull market comes back … And I think when the market comes back, we're going to be the leader in Africa,” Lithium Africa CEO Tyron Breytenbach said.

The CEO of Lithium Africa is making a case for investing in lithium during the current bear market, saying recent moves by major players such as Rio Tinto (ASX:RIO,NYSE:RIO,LSE:RIO) indicate confidence in the market's longer-term potential.

“(Rio Tinto) is the second biggest miner of commodities on the planet. And late last year, they did the Arcadium Lithium transaction, which is the second largest transaction in corporate history, and they've picked lithium," Tyron Breytenbach said during an interview with the Investing News Network.

"Shortly after that, they followed on with a big, multibillion-dollar investment in Chile. Again, the commodity they picked was lithium."

Lithium Africa is advancing a portfolio of lithium exploration assets in Africa, and has established a strategic partnership with Ganfeng Lithium (OTC Pink:GNENF,HKEX:1772), a major producer of lithium battery products.

Breytenbach said Ganfeng sees the company’s potential to make a discovery and become a low-cost source of lithium. In return, Lithium Africa can take advantage of the capital and chemical expertise Ganfeng offers.

“We're planting the seeds now that investors are going to reap when the next (lithium) bull market comes back … And I think when the market comes back, we're going to be the leader in Africa,” he said.

Watch the full interview with Tyron Breytenbach, CEO of Lithium Africa, above.

Jp Cortez, gold bars.
Gold Investing

Jp Cortez: Is America's Gold Really There? US Needs Full Audit of Reserves

Peter Krauth, silver bars.
Silver Investing

Peter Krauth: Silver Price Running, Stocks Exploding — What's Next?

Chris Blasi, gold bars.
Gold Investing

Chris Blasi: Gold Price Nowhere Near Peak, Silver a "Coiled Spring"

Walker Lane Resources President and CEO Kevin Brewer.
Gold Investing

Walker Lane Resources Webinar Highlights Strategic Path to Discovery and Value

Jupiter Energy Chairman Geoff Gander.
Oil and Gas Investing

Jupiter Energy Eyes Production Growth, Profitability with Kazakhstan AIX Listing

Harvest Gold President and CEO Rick Mark.
Gold Investing

Harvest Gold CEO Outlines Strategic Play in Québec’s Gold-rich Abitibi Region

Up next

Mario Innecco, gold and silver bars.play icon
Gold Investing

Mario Innecco: Gold Still in Third Inning, When Will Silver Take Off?

Charlotte McLeod
By Charlotte McLeodJun 09, 2025
Charlotte McLeod
With an eye for detail and over a decade of experience covering the mining and metals sector, Charlotte is passionate about bringing investors accurate and insightful information that can help them make informed decisions.

She leads the Investing News Network's video and event coverage, and guides a team of writers reporting on niche investment markets.
See Full Bio

Mario Innecco, who runs the maneco64 YouTube channel, discusses the factors driving gold and silver prices right now, explaining what makes him bullish moving forward.

He also points to the growing role China is set to play for both of these precious metals.

Don't forget to follow us @INN_Resource for real-time updates!

Securities Disclosure: I, Charlotte McLeod, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.

justin huhn, uranium periodic symbolplay icon
Uranium Investing

Justin Huhn: Uranium Game On — Supply "Mirage," De-risked Demand, Next Price Move

Charlotte McLeod
By Charlotte McLeodJun 05, 2025
Charlotte McLeod
With an eye for detail and over a decade of experience covering the mining and metals sector, Charlotte is passionate about bringing investors accurate and insightful information that can help them make informed decisions.

She leads the Investing News Network's video and event coverage, and guides a team of writers reporting on niche investment markets.
See Full Bio

Justin Huhn, editor and founder of Uranium Insider, talks uranium supply, demand and prices.

He emphasized that it's still "very early" in the cycle and that at this point no further catalysts are needed.

Don't forget to follow us @INN_Resource for real-time updates!

Securities Disclosure: I, Charlotte McLeod, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.

Blue Sky Uranium President and CEO Nikolaos Cacos. play icon
Uranium Investing

Blue Sky Uranium Forges Ahead with Ivana Project Through Strategic COAM Joint Venture

Mari-Len Deguzman
By Mari-Len DeguzmanJun 03, 2025
Mari-Len Deguzman
Mari-Len De Guzman is an award-winning storyteller and editor, who has worked at some of Canada’s leading B2B publishers, including Thomson Reuters, for more than 15 years. She loves learning about new industries, trends and terminologies, chatting with interesting people and subject matter experts, and crafting compelling stories along the way.
See Full Bio

Blue Sky Uranium (TSXV:BSK,OTCQB:BSURF,FWB:MAL2) is making significant strides in advancing its flagship Ivana uranium-vanadium project in Argentina. In a recent interview, President and CEO Nikolaos Cacos detailed the company's newly formed joint venture with Abatare Spain (COAM), a strategic partnership poised to accelerate the project toward production.

Cacos highlighted the establishment of a new joint venture company, Ivana Minerales, formed with COAM to drive the Ivana deposit forward. This collaboration represents a pivotal moment for Blue Sky, as COAM is committed to funding cumulative expenditures of US$35 million to acquire a 49.9 percent indirect equity interest in the deposit. Furthermore, COAM holds the option to increase its stake to 80 percent by completing a feasibility study and fully funding the project's costs.

“As far as our long-term objectives go, it achieves the first long-term objective of creating a pathway to take it right through to production, and allows us now to begin to look at and focus on our other 100 percent owned projects that we have … coming up with a second uranium discovery,” Cacos explained.

The Blue Sky chief executive also touched upon the broader economic landscape in Argentina, noting the positive impact of new government policies aimed at attracting foreign investment and fostering economic growth.

“Argentina is becoming a very favorable business destination,” he said. “And by virtue of the fact that we're already there — we already are known to the government, we're known in the industry — it gives us a leg up in knowing how to operate there.”

Watch the full interview with Nicolaos Cacos, president and CEO of Blue Sky Uranium, above.

Adam Rozencwajg, gold bars. play icon
Gold Investing

Adam Rozencwajg: Gold Stock Gains, Silver and Uranium Prices — Plus PGMs Bull Case

Charlotte McLeod
By Charlotte McLeodJun 03, 2025
Charlotte McLeod
With an eye for detail and over a decade of experience covering the mining and metals sector, Charlotte is passionate about bringing investors accurate and insightful information that can help them make informed decisions.

She leads the Investing News Network's video and event coverage, and guides a team of writers reporting on niche investment markets.
See Full Bio

Adam Rozencwajg, managing partner at Goehring & Rozencwajg, shares his latest thoughts on the gold, silver and uranium markets, also discussing why he's bullish on platinum.

In his view, it has "all the hallmarks of something we like to get involved with."

More broadly, Rozencwajg sees commodities thriving amid a global monetary and trade regime shift.

Don't forget to follow us @INN_Resource for real-time updates!

Securities Disclosure: I, Charlotte McLeod, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.

Edward Sterck platinum bars. play icon
Platinum Investing

Edward Sterck: Platinum Price on the Move, Perfect Storm Coming?

Charlotte McLeod
By Charlotte McLeodJun 02, 2025
Charlotte McLeod
With an eye for detail and over a decade of experience covering the mining and metals sector, Charlotte is passionate about bringing investors accurate and insightful information that can help them make informed decisions.

She leads the Investing News Network's video and event coverage, and guides a team of writers reporting on niche investment markets.
See Full Bio

Edward Sterck, director of research at the World Platinum Investment Council, reviews the organization's latest quarterly report, honing in on supply and demand dynamics.

He also touches on platinum's recent price move, highlighting its strong fundamentals.

Don't forget to follow us @INN_Resource for real-time updates!

Securities Disclosure: I, Charlotte McLeod, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.

Mari-Len Deguzman

Mari-Len Deguzman

Editor

Mari-Len De Guzman is an award-winning storyteller and editor, who has worked at some of Canada’s leading B2B publishers, including Thomson Reuters, for more than 15 years. She loves learning about new industries, trends and terminologies, chatting with interesting people and subject matter experts, and crafting compelling stories along the way.

Latest News