Orocobre Publishes Cauchari Drilling Update

Orocobre Limited (ASX:ORE, TSX:ORL) provides the following general update on activities at the Cauchari JV property located in Jujuy province, Argentina.

Managing Director & CEO Richard Seville commented: “I am very pleased that the current Phase III drilling program has expanded the footprint of the resource area, as we rapidly progress towards updating the current resource to Measured and Indicated categories. The current constant rate pumping test that was completed on 25th November provided important information on the basin hydrology. We are now well advanced with the Environmental Impact Assessment and are in the final stages of selecting engineering consultants to deliver the Definitive Feasibility Study for the project”.

