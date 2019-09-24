One World Lithium Announces Continuation of Phase Three Drilling Program

One World Lithium announces that it has reached an agreement with Layne de Mexico to continue its Phase Three drilling program before October 15, 2019.









One World Lithium Inc. (OTCQB:OWRDF, CSE:OWLI) (the “Company” or “OWL”) announces that it has reached an agreement with Layne de Mexico (“Layne”) to continue its Phase Three drilling program before October 15, 2019 on its Salar del Diablo Property located in the State of Baja California, Mexico.

Mike Rosko from Montgomery and Associates (“M&A”) (the “Operator”), Doug Fulcher, OWL’s CEO and Kevin Milledge, a Director of OWL completed a site visit and met various service providers, including Layne in Hermosillo, Mexico during September 9 th to the 13th, 2019. As a result, the Operator is proposing a 2,400-meter (8,000 feet) drilling program to complete up to three holes adjacent to previously partly drilled holes 1, 9, and 11 and an exploratory hole 50 kilometers to the south. Each hole has a planned depth of 600 meters.

Each hole will be drilled with a mud rotary rig that will set casing to 200 meters and then core drilled to the planned total depth of 600 meters. The Operator is planning to send Louis Gomez, an M&A hydrogeologist who has extensive experience in drilling lithium brine projects in Argentina, to supervise initial drilling and sampling operations.

The drilling program’s objectives are: – To determine the presence of aquifers that may contain concentrations of lithium in brines at depth;

– To collect representative, depth-specific groundwater samples for chemical analysis of major elements, including lithium;

– To obtain drill core samples for analysis for drainable porosity that will assist in resource estimations; and

– To use borehole lithologic descriptions to identify hydrogeologic units and the stratigraphy of the basin; to help calibrate existing and future geophysical surveys; and to create a hydrogeologic model to develop a potential future lithium resource.

As reported in the Company’s news releases of August 22nd and September 5th , 2019, Mike Rosko, is a professional geologist, principal hydrogeologist and a Vice President with M&A, Operations Manager for M&A’s Santiago Office as well as being a Qualified Person (QP) as defined by the Canadian National Instrument 43- 101. Mike has managed projects in Bolivia, Brazil, Colombia, Chile, Argentina, Peru, Arizona, and Mexico and has spent much of his time developing water supplies and characterizing aquifer conditions in arid climates throughout South America. Mike Rosko has been a QP as well as an operator, for similar lithium brine exploration projects, including Galaxy Lithium’s Sal de Vida Project, Millennial Lithium’s Pastos Grandes Project, and Lithium America Corporation’s Cauchari-Olaroz Project.

Mike Rosko, SME Registered member and a Qualified Person as defined by the Canadian National Instrument 43-101, has reviewed and approved the scientific and technical disclosure contained in this news release.

About One World Lithium Inc.

One World Lithium Inc. is an exploration company focused on lithium in brine projects. It currently has earned a 60% property interest with an option to acquire a further 30% property interest for a total of a 90% property interest in the 103,430 hectare (399 square mile) Salar del Diablo lithium brine project located in the State of Baja California, Mexico.

