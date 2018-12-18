Nemaska Lithium: 2018 Annual General and Special Meeting of Shareholders

Nemaska Lithium Inc. (the “Corporation”) (TSX: NMX) (OTCQX: NMKEF) held its 2018 Annual General and Special Meeting of Shareholders in Shawinigan.









In the address he made at the meeting, President and CEO Guy Bourassa pointed out that the Corporation had reached several important milestones in 2018 and the first months of the fiscal year ending June 30, 2019, particularly in important areas such as financing, detailed engineering, construction, sales agreements and relationships with the communities of Whabouchi and Shawinigan.

“I am especially proud of the progress the Corporation has made in the last few months through the concerted efforts of all our internal teams, supported by our many partners and external suppliers. Everyone is working to help us establish a first-rate trade infrastructure, and at the corporate level, we are carrying out exercises in governance, strategic planning and organizational design that will serve as the strategic foundation to make the Corporation a world-class player and leader in battery-grade lithium”, Mr. Bourassa declared.

Nemaska Lithium also took the opportunity at the meeting to release its 2018 annual report, which provides a portrait of the company’s operational and strategic achievements in the most recent quarters and identifies the main short-term priorities of each of the company’s teams. The report also offers an up-to-date picture of the favourable global markets for battery-grade lithium salts, particularly due to the current and projected dynamics of electrified transportation and energy storage. The virtual version of the annual report will be available on the Corporation’s website, under the Investors’ tab.

Election of the Corporation’s directors

At the meeting, the company announced the detailed results of the vote concerning proposals submitted to the meeting, including the election of the seven candidates for directorship listed in the Management Proxy Circular dated November 19, 2018. The results of the votes are as follows:

Candidates Votes for % for Abstentions % abstentions Michel Baril 284,042,019 87.14 % 41,917,317 12.86 % François Biron 323,516,683 99.25 % 2,442,653 0.75 % Guy Bourassa 324,686,906 99.61 % 1,272,530 0.39 % Paul-Henri Couture 325,119,706 99.74 % 839,630 0.26 % Patrick Godin 324,727,593 99.62 % 1,231,743 0.38 % Vanessa Laplante 325,417,033 99.83 % 542,303 0.17 % Shigeki Miwa 325,379,833 99.82 % 579,503 0.18 %

Appointment of external auditors

The results of the vote at the meeting concerning the appointment of the Corporation’s external auditors are as follows:

Votes for % for Abstentions % abstentions 353,201,466 99.71 % 1,014,799 0.29 %

Adoption of new administrative bylaws

The results of the vote at the Meeting concerning the increase in the maximum number of directors from seven (7) to nine (9) by means of an amendment to the Corporation’s articles of incorporation are as follows:

Votes for % for Votes against % against 322,923,964 98.99 % 3,285,361 1.01 %

About Nemaska Lithium

Nemaska Lithium Inc. is a developing chemical company whose activities will be vertically integrated, from spodumene mining to the commercialization of high-purity lithium hydroxide and lithium carbonate. These lithium salts are mainly destined for the fast-growing lithium-ion battery market, which is driven by the increasing demand for electric vehicles and energy storage worldwide. With its products and processes, the Corporation intends to facilitate access to green energy, for the benefit of humanity.

The Corporation will be operating the Whabouchi mine in Québec, Canada, one of the richest lithium spodumene deposits in the world, both in volume and grade. The spodumene concentrate produced at the Whabouchi mine will be processed at the Shawinigan plant using a unique membrane electrolysis process for which the Corporation holds several patents.

The Corporation is a member of the S&P/TSX SmallCap Index, S&P/TSX Global Mining Index, S&P/TSX Global Base Metals Index, S&P/TSX Equal Weight Global Base Metals Index, and the MSCI Canada Small Cap Index. For more information, visit www.nemaskalithium.com or twitter.com/Nemaska Lithium .

Cautionary Statement on Forward-Looking Information

All statements, other than statements of historical fact, contained in this press release constitute “forward-looking information” and “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of certain securities laws and are based on expectations and projections as of the date of this press release.

Forward-looking statements contained in this press release include, without limitation, those related to (i) the establishment of a first-rate trade infrastructure, (ii) the strategic foundation that will make the Corporation a world-class player and leader in battery-quality lithium (iii) the favourable global market prospects for battery-grade lithium sales, (iv) the projected dynamics of the electrification of transportation and energy storage and (v) generally, the above “About Nemaska Lithium” paragraph which essentially describes the Corporation’s outlook. Forward-looking statements are based on expectations, estimates and projections as of the time of this press release. Forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon a number of estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable by the Corporation as of the time of such statements, are inherently subject to significant business, economic and competitive uncertainties and contingencies. These estimates and assumptions may prove to be incorrect.

Many of these uncertainties and contingencies can directly or indirectly affect, and could cause, actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in any forward-looking statements. There can be no assurance that the Whabouchi mine and/or the electrochemical plant in Shawinigan will begin production, as future events could differ materially what is currently anticipated by the Corporation.

By their very nature, forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties, both general and specific, and risks exist that estimates, forecasts, projections and other forward-looking statements will not be achieved or that assumptions do not reflect future experience. Forward-looking statements are provided for the purpose of providing information about management’s expectations and plans relating to the future. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements as a number of important risk factors and future events could cause the actual outcomes to differ materially from the beliefs, plans, objectives, expectations, anticipations, estimates, assumptions and intentions expressed in such forward-looking statements. All of the forward-looking statements made in this press release are qualified by these cautionary statements and those made in our other filings with the securities regulators of Canada including, but not limited to, the cautionary statements made in the “Risk Factors” section of the Corporation’s Annual Information Form dated October 10, 2018, and the “Risk Exposure and Management” section of the Corporation’s quarterly Management Discussion & Analysis. The Corporation cautions that the foregoing list of factors that may affect future results is not exhaustive, and new, unforeseeable risks may arise from time to time. The Corporation disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements or to explain any material difference between subsequent actual events and such forward-looking statements, except to the extent required by applicable law.

Further information regarding Nemaska Lithium is available in the SEDAR database (www.sedar.com) and on the Corporation’s website at: www.nemaskalithium.com .

