Lake Resources Partnering with Lilac Solutions to Improve Lithium Extraction Sustainability

Lake Resources NL (ASX:LKE) was recently featured in an article by Bloomberg regarding the company’s partnership will Lilac Solutions. The US lithium startup has received $20 million in funding from Breakthrough Energy Ventures, an investment firm led by Bill Gates. The company is working to develop technology that could allow for the sustainable extraction of lithium from brine, avoiding the need for costly evaporation ponds.

“Instead of waiting for the sun to heat evaporation ponds, Lilac uses ion-exchange beads that are able to selectively remove lithium and leave behind magnesium, calcium, boron, and other unwanted minerals. Once the beads are saturated, they’re treated with an acid to extract the lithium and can then be used again.”

Lilac intends to deploy its technology in Argentina later this year in partnership with Lake Resources. By incorporating Lilac’s extraction process, Lake Resources has the potential to reduce its energy use and greenhouse gas emissions.

