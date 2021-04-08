Jourdan Resources: Exploring the Largest Lithium Portfolio in Quebec

Jourdan Resources (TSXV:JOR) has launched its campaign on the Investing News Network









Jourdan Resources’ (TSXV:JOR) four assets sit on a significant land position adjacent to the past-producing North American lithium operation in Quebec, which expects to restart with new owners in the near term. This land position leverages Quebec’s mining-friendly conditions, excellent economic infrastructure and governmental support for electric vehicle-related industries.

The company’s land claims span over 1,800 hectares north of the prolific district of Val d’Or. The property hosts widespread mineralization, exciting discovery potential and drill-ready targets.

Jourdan Resources’ Company Highlights

Jourdan Resources is focused on acquiring, exploring, producing and developing lithium mining properties, currently operating in the world-class jurisdiction of Quebec.

Jourdan’s prominent land positioning spans 1800 hectares and consists of four key projects: Pressiac – LaCorne Lithium, Vallée Lithium, Baillargé Lithium-Moly and recently acquired La Corne Lithium projects.

In March 2021, the company exercised an option to acquire a property known as the La Corne lithium property. Jourdan issued 1.5 million common shares of Jourdan Resources to the vendors of LaCorne.

The company’s land claim map sits adjacent to the North American lithium open-pit mine, which could see 23,000 tonnes of battery-grade lithium carbonate annual production scale upon re-activation.

Jourdan expects 50 bulk sampling results back from lab processings and metallurgical test work in March 2021. Drill-ready targets are in place and on-track production is expected for 2023.