Jourdan Resources: Exploring the Largest Lithium Portfolio in Quebec
Diana Fernandez - April 7th, 2021
Jourdan Resources’ (TSXV:JOR) four assets sit on a significant land position adjacent to the past-producing North American lithium operation in Quebec, which expects to restart with new owners in the near term. This land position leverages Quebec’s mining-friendly conditions, excellent economic infrastructure and governmental support for electric vehicle-related industries.
The company’s land claims span over 1,800 hectares north of the prolific district of Val d’Or. The property hosts widespread mineralization, exciting discovery potential and drill-ready targets.
Jourdan Resources’ Company Highlights
- Jourdan Resources is focused on acquiring, exploring, producing and developing lithium mining properties, currently operating in the world-class jurisdiction of Quebec.
- Jourdan’s prominent land positioning spans 1800 hectares and consists of four key projects: Pressiac – LaCorne Lithium, Vallée Lithium, Baillargé Lithium-Moly and recently acquired La Corne Lithium projects.
- In March 2021, the company exercised an option to acquire a property known as the La Corne lithium property. Jourdan issued 1.5 million common shares of Jourdan Resources to the vendors of LaCorne.
- The company’s land claim map sits adjacent to the North American lithium open-pit mine, which could see 23,000 tonnes of battery-grade lithium carbonate annual production scale upon re-activation.
- Jourdan expects 50 bulk sampling results back from lab processings and metallurgical test work in March 2021. Drill-ready targets are in place and on-track production is expected for 2023.