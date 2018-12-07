Enertopia Announces Drilling Rig Mobilized to Project

Enertopia Corporation (CNSX:TOP; OTCQB:ENRT) (the “Company” or “Enertopia”) is pleased to announce the drill team has been mobilized to the Company’s Lithium project at Clayton Valley, NV.









Enertopia Corporation (CNSX:TOP; OTCQB:ENRT) (the “Company” or “Enertopia”) is pleased to announce the drill team has been mobilized to the Company’s Lithium project at Clayton Valley, NV. The diamond drill rig will be running 24 hours a day until the planned 5-hole program is completed likely before the holiday season. The diamond drill program is to consist of 5 diamond drill holes totaling approximately 1,500 to 2,000 feet. Four drill holes will allow the Company to provide an inaugural 43-101 project-wide lithium resource in due course.

A fifth diamond drill hole drilled to an estimated depth of ~350 feet with the recovered lithium enriched material being used for metallurgical and pH solution testing. The Company will undertake systematic and through solution testing of the drilled lithium enriched horizons. This will enable the Company to map the subsurface horizons as per oxide and reduced horizons and further differentiate the grade of Lithium in solution that can be potentially recovered in a low CAPEX and low-cost extraction methods. The Company continues to move forward with respect to recovering lithium from its synthetic brine solution testing program.

”We look forward to providing drilling program updates via skype if possible, dependant on the internet connection as drilling progresses and as further project developments are reached news will be released in a timely manner.” Stated President and CEO Robert McAllister

The Qualified person:

The technical data in this news release have been reviewed by Douglas Wood, P.Geol a qualified person under the terms of NI 43-101.

About Enertopia:

A Company focused on using modern technology to build shareholder value. Enertopia is working to establish a lithium resource and at the same time working on extracting Lithium from its synthetic brine solutions by using industry leading proven technology.

Enertopia shares are quoted in Canada with symbol TOP and in the United States with symbol ENRT. For additional information, please visit www.enertopia.com or call Robert McAllister, the President at 1.250.765.6412

Forward-Looking Statements:

This release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Statements which are not historical facts are forward-looking statements. The Company makes forward-looking public statements concerning its expected future financial position, results of operations, cash flows, financing plans, business strategy, products and services, potential and financing of its mining or technology projects, growth opportunities, plans and objectives of management for future operations, including statements that include words such as “anticipate,” “if,” “believe,” “plan,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “could,” “should,” “will,” and other similar expressions that are forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are estimates reflecting the Company’s best judgment based upon current information and involve a number of risks and uncertainties, and there can be no assurance that other factors will not affect the accuracy of such forward-looking statements., foreign exchange and other financial markets; changes in the interest rates on borrowings; hedging activities; changes in commodity prices; changes in the investments and expenditure levels; litigation; legislation; environmental, judicial, regulatory, political and competitive developments in areas in which Enertopia Corporation operates. There can be no assurance that a lithium resource will be outlined at the Clayton Valley, NV project or the testing for the brine recovery system will be effective for the recovery of Lithium and if effective will be economic or have any positive impact on Enertopia. The proposed drill program is dependent on rig availability, weather and drilling conditions. The User should refer to the risk disclosures set out in the periodic reports and other disclosure documents filed by Enertopia Corporation from time to time with regulatory authorities.

The CSE has not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release

