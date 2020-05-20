Lithium

Investing News
.

Cypress Announces Positive PFS for Clayton Valley Lithium Project

- May 20th, 2020

Cypress Development announced positive results from a prefeasibility study of the company’s Clayton Valley lithium project in Nevada, US.

Cypress Development (TSXV:CYP,OTCQB:CYDVF) announced positive results from a prefeasibility study (PFS) of the company’s Clayton Valley lithium project in Nevada, US.

As quoted in the press release:

Highlights:

  • Average production rate of 15,000 tonnes per day to produce 27,400 tonnes lithium carbonate equivalent (LCE) annually over a +40-year mine life.
  • Capital cost estimate of US$493 million, pre-production, and operating cost estimate averaging US$3,329 per tonne LCE.
  • After-tax net present value (NPV-8%) of US$1.052 billion at 8% discount rate and 25.8 percent internal rate of return (IRR).
  • Production based on probable mineral reserve of 222 million tonnes averaging 1,141 ppm Li (1.353 Mt LCE).
  • Reserves and production plan derived from Measured and Indicated Mineral Resources of 593 million tonnes averaging 1,073 ppm Li (3.387 Mt LCE).

“This PFS is a major milestone for Cypress. These positive results take us closer to our goal of developing a world-class lithium deposit. Cypress’ land position and resources afford us the opportunity for a long-life project with low operating costs and potential to be a significant source of lithium for the United States,” Cypress CEO Bill Willoughby said.

Click here for the full text release.

Investing and the Coronavirus report cover
 

Investing During the Pandemic

   
The latest on what experts see coming for resources and commodities amidst the Coronavirus pandemic.
 

Get the latest Lithium Investing stock information

Get the latest information about companies associated with Lithium Investing Delivered directly to your inbox.

Lithium Investing

Select None
Select All

Related posts

Cypress Development Receives $817,199 from Exercised Warrants
Cypress Development Announces Changes to Nevada Property Option Agreement with Pasinex Resources
Cypress Development Achieves Processing Milestone at Clayton Valley Lithium Project in Nevada
Cypress Development Closes $1.1 Million Private Placement

Tags

Tags: , ,

Leave a Reply

×