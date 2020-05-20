Cypress Announces Positive PFS for Clayton Valley Lithium Project

Cypress Development (TSXV:CYP,OTCQB:CYDVF) announced positive results from a prefeasibility study (PFS) of the company’s Clayton Valley lithium project in Nevada, US.

As quoted in the press release:

Highlights:

Average production rate of 15,000 tonnes per day to produce 27,400 tonnes lithium carbonate equivalent (LCE) annually over a +40-year mine life.

Capital cost estimate of US$493 million, pre-production, and operating cost estimate averaging US$3,329 per tonne LCE.

After-tax net present value (NPV-8%) of US$1.052 billion at 8% discount rate and 25.8 percent internal rate of return (IRR).

Production based on probable mineral reserve of 222 million tonnes averaging 1,141 ppm Li (1.353 Mt LCE).

Reserves and production plan derived from Measured and Indicated Mineral Resources of 593 million tonnes averaging 1,073 ppm Li (3.387 Mt LCE).

“This PFS is a major milestone for Cypress. These positive results take us closer to our goal of developing a world-class lithium deposit. Cypress’ land position and resources afford us the opportunity for a long-life project with low operating costs and potential to be a significant source of lithium for the United States,” Cypress CEO Bill Willoughby said.