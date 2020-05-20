Cypress Announces Positive PFS for Clayton Valley Lithium Project
Priscila Barrera - May 20th, 2020
Cypress Development announced positive results from a prefeasibility study of the company’s Clayton Valley lithium project in Nevada, US.
Cypress Development (TSXV:CYP,OTCQB:CYDVF) announced positive results from a prefeasibility study (PFS) of the company’s Clayton Valley lithium project in Nevada, US.
As quoted in the press release:
Highlights:
- Average production rate of 15,000 tonnes per day to produce 27,400 tonnes lithium carbonate equivalent (LCE) annually over a +40-year mine life.
- Capital cost estimate of US$493 million, pre-production, and operating cost estimate averaging US$3,329 per tonne LCE.
- After-tax net present value (NPV-8%) of US$1.052 billion at 8% discount rate and 25.8 percent internal rate of return (IRR).
- Production based on probable mineral reserve of 222 million tonnes averaging 1,141 ppm Li (1.353 Mt LCE).
- Reserves and production plan derived from Measured and Indicated Mineral Resources of 593 million tonnes averaging 1,073 ppm Li (3.387 Mt LCE).
“This PFS is a major milestone for Cypress. These positive results take us closer to our goal of developing a world-class lithium deposit. Cypress’ land position and resources afford us the opportunity for a long-life project with low operating costs and potential to be a significant source of lithium for the United States,” Cypress CEO Bill Willoughby said.
Click here for the full text release.