Clarification of Technical Disclosure

New Age Metals Inc. (TSXV:NAM; OTCQB: NMTLF; FSE: P7J.F) (the “Company” or “NAM”) announces that, as a result of a review by the British Columbia Securities Commission (“BCSC”) the Company is clarifying the Technical Report on its River Valley PGM Project filed on May 7, 2018 (the “Report”).









New Age Metals Inc. (TSXV:NAM; OTCQB: NMTLF; FSE: P7J.F) (the “Company” or “NAM”) announces that, as a result of a review by the British Columbia Securities Commission (“BCSC”) the Company is clarifying the Technical Report on its River Valley PGM Project filed on May 7, 2018 (the “Report”).

The River Valley technical report on file does not comply with the requirements of NI 43-101 and Form 43-101F1 and investors should not rely on the mineral resource estimate until the Company files a compliant technical report.

The Company is in the process of amending the Report as soon as reasonably possible in order to address all non-compliant and non-current disclosure issues identified by the BCSC. Once an amended Report is available, the Company will provide an update to this news release and file the amended report on SEDAR.

QUALIFIED PERSON

The contents contained herein that relate to Exploration Results or Mineral Resources is based on information compiled, reviewed or prepared by Todd McCracken, P.Geo an employee of WSP and independent of New Age Metals. Mr. McCracken is the Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 and approves the content of this news release.

On behalf of the Board of Directors

“Harry Barr”

Harry G. Barr

Chairman and CEO

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward Looking Statements: This release contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. These statements may differ materially from actual future events or results and are based on current expectations or beliefs. For this purpose, statements of historical fact may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. In addition, forward-looking statements include statements in which the Company uses words such as “continue”, “efforts”, “expect”, “believe”, “anticipate”, “confident”, “intend”, “strategy”, “plan”, “will”, “estimate”, “project”, “goal”, “target”, “prospects”, “optimistic” or similar expressions. These statements by their nature involve risks and uncertainties, and actual results may differ materially depending on a variety of important factors, including, among others, the Company’s ability and continuation of efforts to timely and completely make available adequate current public information, additional or different regulatory and legal requirements and restrictions that may be imposed, and other factors as may be discussed in the documents filed by the Company on SEDAR (www.sedar.com), including the most recent reports that identify important risk factors that could cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements. The Company does not undertake any obligation to review or confirm analysts’ expectations or estimates or to release publicly any revisions to any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events. Investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

Click here to connect with New Age Metals Inc. (TSXV:NAM; OTCQB:NMTLF; FSE:P7J.F) for an Investor Presentation.