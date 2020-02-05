American Battery Metals Corporation to Present at Greentown Labs Circularity Challenge Final Showcase

American Battery Metals Corporation will present at the Greentown Labs/BASF Circularity Challenge Final Showcase event on February 6th in Massachusetts.









American Battery Metals Corporation (OTCQB:ABML) (the “Company”), an American-owned advanced technology battery recycling and resource production company based in Nevada, will present at the Greentown Labs/BASF Circularity Challenge Final Showcase event on February 6th in Somerville, Massachusetts.

The Greentown Labs Circularity Challenge is a six-month accelerator program for startups, developed in partnership with BASF, one of the world’s leading chemical companies. The program, also supported by Stanley Black and Decker, intends to advance innovative ideas to disrupt the plastics, energy storage, and recycling value chains to enable a circular economy.

American Battery Metals Corporation was awarded the Circularity Challenge prize for its lithium-ion battery recycling technology. American Battery Metals Corporation Chief Technology Officer Ryan Melsert and Senior Chemist Axel Drefahl have been working closely with BASF global personnel at Greentown’s laboratory facilities in Somerville, MA, as the company accelerates the launch of its scalable lithium-ion battery recycling facility. Commercial operations are scheduled to commence mid-2020.

Melsert commented, “We consider ourselves incredibly fortunate to be working with Greentown Labs and BASF during this Circularity Challenge accelerator program, and we look forward to continuing our collaboration moving forward. We are continuously impressed with the caliber of personnel and level of dedication that BASF and the Greentown Labs community have devoted to this program, and we consider ourselves fortunate to be able to continue to build on this productive relationship even after the formal incubator program has ended.”

American Battery Metals Corporation Chief Executive Officer Doug Cole, stated, “We are grateful to Greentown Labs, BASF, Stanley Black and Decker, and our fellow Circularity Challenge winners. Working with such esteemed and respected innovators bodes well for all global efforts as we strive to create a more circular economy.”

American Battery Metals Corporation (www.batterymetals.com) (OTCQB:ABML) is an American-owned, advanced technology battery recycling and resource production company based in Nevada. The company is focused on its lithium-ion battery recycling and resource production projects in Nevada, with the goal of becoming a substantial domestic supplier of battery metals to the rapidly growing electric vehicle and battery storage markets.

