American Battery Metals Corporation: Nevada-based Lithium Brine Extraction Technology and Mining

American Battery Metals Corporation (OTCQB:ABML) has launched its campaign on the Investing News Network’s resource channel.









American Battery Metals Corporation (OTCQB:ABML) has launched its campaign on the Investing News Network’s resource channel.

American Battery Metals Corporation is a battery metal exploration and mining company based in Nevada. The company is focused on creating a vertically-integrated lithium company in three ways: environmentally-sustainable exploration and mining, green extraction processes and battery metals recycling.

American Battery Metals Corporation is pushing its 26,000-acre Railroad Valley lithium project, which overlies the deepest part of the western Nevada Basin, towards production. The company is also working with strategic partners to create an environmentally sustainable, cost-effective extraction technology that does not require the use of evaporation ponds to extract lithium from brine. The technology is expected to be tailored to the company’s Railroad Valley project and can be licensed out to other mining companies.

American Battery Metals Corporation is also looking to establish itself as a sustainable and profitable business for recycling end-of-life batteries. To this aim, the company is developing a closed-loop green battery recycling technology. Being able to recycle spent batteries offers the company with the opportunity to positively impact multiple battery metal supply streams, including lithium, cobalt, nickel, copper, vanadium and manganese.

American Battery Metals Corporation’s company highlights include the following:

American Battery Metals Corporation aims to be a leading vertically-integrated lithium and battery metals producer in the US.

The company is operating in the mining-friendly jurisdiction of Nevada, which is ranked as the number one mining jurisdiction in the world by the Fraser Institute.

The Railroad Valley lithium project is comprised of 1,300 placer claims over 26,000 acres that strategically cover the deepest part of the Western Nevada Basin.

American Battery Metals Corporation owns 120 acres of private property with water rights in Railroad Valley, Nevada.

American Battery Metals Corporation is positioning itself to provide a sustainable and profitable business for recycling end-of-life batteries.

American Battery Metals Corporation is led by an experienced management and technical team.

Management holds approximately 25 percent of the company’s outstanding shares.

Click here to see the educational profile for American Battery Metals Corporation and to request an investor presentation.