American Battery Metals Corporation Grateful to Operate in Nevada, Cites the Silver State as Mining and Innovation-Friendly

American Battery Metals Corporation (OTCQB:ABML) (the “Company”), a premier battery metal exploration and development company based in Nevada, discusses working in Nevada, the most mining-friendly jurisdiction in the United States.

American Battery Metals Corporation Chief Executive Officer, Doug Cole, stated, “The Silver State is a great place to be mining for more than precious metals. It is a resource-rich state that will soon be known as one of the world’s leading suppliers of critical minerals like lithium. It’s also a welcoming state for our scalable battery recycling plant, which will take in scrap and end of life batteries from consumer electronics and electric vehicles, allowing us to return critical metals like lithium, cobalt, nickel and copper back into the supply chain.”

Cole continued, “We understand the national security implications that necessitate that the United States break free of our reliance on foreign sources of critical materials. That’s why we are collaborative-minded good neighbors and stewards of the lands upon which we mine and operate.”

American Battery Metals Corporation Head of Business Development, Doug Nickle stated, “It is our responsibility to take care of the land that takes care of us- both the natural resources and the people. As we grow and develop our verticals- exploration and mining, extraction, and battery recycling, we will create and bring jobs to Nevada, driving economic growth for the state and domestic investment to the domestic battery metals markets.”

American Battery Metals Corporation

American Battery Metals Corporation (www.batterymetals.com) (OTCQB:ABML) is a premier battery metal exploration and development company based in Nevada. The company is focused on its Railroad Valley battery metal project in Nevada with the goal of becoming a substantial domestic supplier of battery metals to the increasing electric vehicles and battery storage markets in America.

Forward-Looking Statements

