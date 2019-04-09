NextSource is Named Best Mining Company on the TSX by Born2Invest

According to Born2Invest, NextSource Materials Inc. (TSX:NEXT,OTC:NSRCF), Canada Carbon Inc. (TSXV:CCB) and Gratomic (TSXV:GRAT) are some of the top graphite exploration and mining companies listed on the TSX or TSXV.









According to Born2Invest, NextSource Materials Inc. (TSX:NEXT,OTC:NSRCF), Canada Carbon Inc. (TSXV:CCB) and Gratomic (TSXV:GRAT) are some of the top graphite exploration and mining companies listed on the TSX or TSXV. Graphite has been garnering more attention recently due to its integral role in battery technology. The article outlined the benefits of each company’s project and provided an overview of the graphite market in Africa. According to the article, the continent is experiencing continuous GDP growth through ongoing financial initiatives and is expected to see a population boom in the near term.

NextSource’s Molo graphite project is located in Madagascar and has discovered a graphite source with a carbon purity of up to 98 percent – a quality well above the global average. The project will be able to produce approximately 15,000 tonnes of graphite concentrate annually. In October 2018, NextSource signed a 10-year offtake agreement with a prominent Japanese trading company for 20,000 tonnes of graphite per annum. The Japanese trading company is a primary supplier of graphite to a significant Japanese electric vehicle anode producer. The Madagascar government has also granted a 40-year mining license for the Molo project without any limits on the volume of product produced. NextSource expects to start production in early 2020.

Canada Carbon’s Miller project is located in Quebec, Canada and has the potential to offer a graphite purity of up to 99.9997 percent carbon, according to sampling results from 2016. Whereas, Gratomic is developing the Aukam graphite mine in southern Africa. The company is only achieving a 42 percent graphite content at its project but intends to refine the product until it has the desired consistency.

