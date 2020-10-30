Magnis Energy Technologies: Quarterly Activities Report to 30 September 2020
Pia Rivera - October 30th, 2020
Magnis Energy Technologies (ASX:MNS) is pleased to present its Quarterly Activities Report and overview of operations for the period ended 30 September 2020.
HIGHLIGHTS:
- Extra Fast Charge (“EFC”) test results for EV batteries developed by Magnis Partner, CIV, yielded a potential game changer for EV manufacturers.
- Following the ongoing success of EFC results using unoptimized cells, for the next qualification phase, battery cells optimised for very fast charge will be used.
- Demonstration program in New York commenced for a Public Transit Technology and Innovation Program funded by the NYSERDA, with a proposal to develop EFC system utilising extended-life batteries provided by CIV.
- Abt Associates report highlights batteries to be produced by iM3NY will be the greenest in the market.
- New York Battery Plant financing discussions progress.
- The announcement on LI September 2020 of a $7.65 million capital raising via a placement of 15,000,000 ordinary shares at 17 cents per share to new local and overseas institutional investors, new sophisticated investors and existing shareholders.
- Queensland State Government approves Townsville Lithium-ion Battery Manufacturing Plant Feasibility Study.
- Senior Management Team bolstered by new appointments.
