Lomiko Metals Optimistic Regarding the Future of Battery Metals Investment

Lomiko Metals Inc. (TSXV:LMR, OTCQB:LMRMF, FWB:DH8B) CEO Paul Gill was recently featured in a discussion with Michael Campbell of Money Talks regarding the recent surge in Tesla’s share price and what it could mean to commodities used in battery metals such as graphite and lithium. Lomiko is one of the many companies targeting the growing battery metals space, specifically graphite projects in the province of Quebec.

According to Gill, the average Tesla vehicle is made of approximately 90 kilograms of graphite. Moving forward, he is hopeful Tesla and other electric vehicle manufactures will continue to drive demand in related commodities including lithium and graphite. “Lithium, graphite, manganese, cobalt and nickel are all the main elements. They are all susceptible to quick commodity moves that can then affect the juniors in the area,” said Gill.

To listen to the full interview, click here.

