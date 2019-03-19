Lomiko Completes Drilling To Expand La Loutre High-Grade Refractory Zone and Reports Wide Intercepts of Granite In Multiple Drill Holes

Lomiko Metals Inc. (TSXV:LMR, OTCQB:LMRMF, FSE:DH8B) and Quebec Precious Metals Corporation (TSX-V: CJC, FSE: YXEN, OTC-BB: CJCFF) are pleased to announce the completion of a 21-hole diamond drilling program on the Refractory Zone of the La Loutre graphite property (the “Property”).









“Our exploration team reports graphitic zones in multiple drill holes.”, stated A. Paul Gill, CEO of Lomiko Metals Inc. “It is very encouraging to visually observe intercepts of graphitic material. We look forward to receiving assays in three weeks and then advancing the high-grade Refractory Zone to resource estimation stage.”

The focus of the program was to expand a discovery announced March 7, 2017, and reviewed March 7, 2019 containing high grade intercepts of 7.74% Cg over 135.60 metres including 16.81% Cgr over 44.10 metres from hole LL-16-001, two different intersections in hole LL-16-002 reporting 17.08% Cg over 22.30metres and 14.80% Cg over 15.10 metres, and 110.80 metres of 14.56% Cg in hole LL-16-003, and the 28.5 metres of 16.53% Cg and 21.5 metres of 11.53%Cg reported on January 6, 2016 and 9,0% over 90.75 metres reported on September 24th 2015 from the Refractory Zone.

The area of mineralization appears to be 200 metres wide and now has a current strike length of approximately 900 metres in the west-southwest to east-northeast direction and is open in both directions.

The table below shows the drilling results from LL-16-001 to LL-16-010. A drill hole location map can be found under the heading Quicklinks: Drill Map which includes 2015 and 2016 results and highlights.

Table of 2016 drill results – LL-16-001 to LL-16-010 from Refractory Zone:

* True widths of the graphitic material are estimated to range from 80% to 95% of the down-hole length along the drill core.

** These results have been previously disclosed

The Property consists of contiguous claim blocks totaling approximately 28.67 km2 situated approximately 53 km east of Imerys’ Carbon and Graphite operation, formerly known as the Timcal Graphite Mine, North America’s only operating graphite mine, and located 117 km northwest of Montreal.

Jean-Sebastien Lavallée (OGQ #773), Geologist, is a shareholder of both companies, VP Exploration of Quebec Precious Metals and a Qualified Person under NI 43-101, has reviewed and approved the technical content of this release.

