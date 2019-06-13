Eagle Graphite Secures $290,000 in Grant Funding

Eagle Graphite (TSXV:EGA) has secured $290,000 in grant funding from the Government of British Columbia through its Advanced Research and Commercialization program for Clean Energy Vehicles (ARC).









Eagle Graphite (TSXV:EGA) has secured $290,000 in grant funding from the Government of British Columbia through its Advanced Research and Commercialization program for Clean Energy Vehicles (ARC). The grant will be supporting the company’s two-year plan to develop and commercialize silicon-modified battery anodes made with graphite from Eagle Graphite’s Black Crystal graphite quarry and plant in Passmore, British Columbia.

“Under our CleanBC plan, we are building a low-carbon economy that will reduce climate pollution and create good jobs across our province,” said Minister of Energy, Mines and Petroleum Resources and MLA for Nelson-Creston Michelle Mungall. “To get there faster, we are supporting innovative companies like Eagle Graphite to develop made-in-B.C. technology that will put us on the path to a cleaner, better future.”

Eagle Graphite is currently finalizing formal agreements with the ARC committee as well as the project’s proposed academic and industry partners.

To view the full press release, click here.

Click here to connect with Eagle Graphite (TSXV:EGA) for an Investor Presentation.