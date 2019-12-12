Australia

Magnis Energy Executes Binding EPC Contract with Metallurgical Corporation of China (MCC)

- December 12th, 2019
Magnis is pleased to announce that it has executed a Binding Engineering, Procurement and Construction contract with Metallurgical Corporation of China.

Magnis Energy Technologies Limited (“Magnis”, the “Company”) (ASX:MNS) is pleased to announce that it has executed a Binding Engineering, Procurement and Construction (“EPC”) contract with Metallurgical Corporation of China (“MCC”), to provide turn-key solution for a 240,000 tpa graphite production facility at the Company’s Nachu Project in Tanzania.

Highlights:

  • Binding EPC Contract executed with Metallurgical Corporation of China (MCC), to provide a turn-key solution for The Nachu Graphite Project with the facility to produce 240,000 tpa graphite.
  • MCC is the world’s largest metallurgical construction contractor and operation service provider, with over 130,000 employees, US $50 Billion of assets and over US $28 Billion in annual revenue
  • Funding applications and negotiations have commenced with Export Credit Agencies and Banks for contributions to project funding, with at least 80% in debt or delayed payments targeted
  • Value added graphite products for emerging industries to be manufactured using sustainable processes

