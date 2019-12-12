Magnis Energy Executes Binding EPC Contract with Metallurgical Corporation of China (MCC)

Magnis is pleased to announce that it has executed a Binding Engineering, Procurement and Construction contract with Metallurgical Corporation of China.









Magnis Energy Technologies Limited (“Magnis”, the “Company”) (ASX:MNS) is pleased to announce that it has executed a Binding Engineering, Procurement and Construction (“EPC”) contract with Metallurgical Corporation of China (“MCC”), to provide turn-key solution for a 240,000 tpa graphite production facility at the Company’s Nachu Project in Tanzania.

Highlights:

Binding EPC Contract executed with Metallurgical Corporation of China (MCC), to provide a turn-key solution for The Nachu Graphite Project with the facility to produce 240,000 tpa graphite.

MCC is the world’s largest metallurgical construction contractor and operation service provider, with over 130,000 employees, US $50 Billion of assets and over US $28 Billion in annual revenue

Funding applications and negotiations have commenced with Export Credit Agencies and Banks for contributions to project funding, with at least 80% in debt or delayed payments targeted

Value added graphite products for emerging industries to be manufactured using sustainable processes

