Surge Management & Exploration Team to Travel to Mineral Mountain Properties in British Columbia

Surge Exploration Inc. (TSXV:SUR, OTCQB:SURJF, FRA:DJ5C) announces that it will have key members of its management team on site this weekend at its newly acquired mineral claims adjoining its Copper Porphyry Property in North Central British Columbia. The purpose of this visit is to conduct additional geological work, kick-off our 2019 Mineral Exploration program on the Company’s five properties within the immediate area, and to complete a N.I. 43-101 Technical Report on the newly acquired property claims.

This news comes on the heels of Surge’s May 6, 2019 news release announcing the recent acquisition of four additional Copper Gold mineral claims totalling 6,790 hectares which add to the Company’s current sizable land position within British Columbia’s prolific Omineca Mining District. Surge now has Copper-Gold mineral claims totalling 26,455 hectares (265 sq km) in the area.

The transaction is subject to TSX Venture Exchange (“Exchange”) approval.

Tim Fernback, Surge President & CEO states “I look forward to traveling to our mining exploration properties and kick off our planned 2019 mineral exploration season. In addition to completing some needed surface sampling and mineral assaying, we plan to show our shareholders both aerial and land-based images of this very prolific mining region within British Columbia. This area has already generated several promising projects, and is the subject of significant interest and exploration expenditure in 2019 with recent discoveries by Sun Metals and continuing activity by Teck Resources, Centerra Gold and Serengeti Resources.”

About the Property

The Omineca Group of 12 claim blocks (see map) lie in the Omineca Mining Division of north-central British Columbia, approximately 150 km north of Fort St. James. The claims are not subject to any royalty terms, back-in rights, payments or any other agreements and encumbrances.

B.C. Minfile assessment report data indicates that most of the area covered by the Omineca Group claim blocks were at one time or another covered by staking during surges of exploration in B.C. dating from the 1940’s to present day. Largely the claims appear to have been minimally explored with little follow-up. However, some work was recorded on several claims with results for stream sediment sampling showing anomalous to highly anomalous results for gold in a few areas. These areas were recommended for detailed follow-up, however due to a previous commodity price downturn no further work was recorded.

Prominent among early discoveries in the Omineca region were the nearby Lustdust/Stardust property (Sun Metals Corp. TSXV: SUNM) covering a large, coherent integrated porphyry-skarn-manto, epithermal system; the Kwanika property (Serengeti Resources Inc./POSCO Daewoo TSXV: SIR) a promising advanced stage copper-gold project; the Lorraine property (Teck Resources and Sun Metals) host to a significant coppergold NI 43-101 compliant resource. The Surge tenures are located between the Kemess North project being developed by Centerra Gold’s subsidiary Aurico Metals and Centerra Gold’s operation Mt Milligan mine.

Map of Properties



Click Image To View Full Size



Click Image To View Full Size

Qualified Person

The technical content of this news release has been reviewed by Bruce Laird, P.Geo., an independent consulting geologist and a qualified person as defined in NI 43-101 and by J.W. Morton P.Geo, Technical Adviser to the company who takes responsibility for the content of this news..

About Surge Exploration Inc.

The Company is a Canadian-based mineral exploration company which has been active in the resource sector in British Columbia and elsewhere in Canada. The Company has an exploration office in Santiago, Chile to review mineral exploration opportunities in Chile and elsewhere in South America.

Ontario Cobalt Properties (Cobalt):

The Company has an option to earn an undivided 60% interest in the Glencore Bucke Property and the Teledyne Property, located in Cobalt, Ontario Canada.

Hedge Hog Property, (Copper Gold) British Columbia

The Company has an option to earn an undivided 60% interest seven mineral tenure covering 2,418 hectares (5,972 acres) located approximately 80 km northeast of the town of Quesnel, BC and 20 km north of the historic gold mining towns of Wells and Barkerville.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors

“Tim Fernback”

Tim Fernback

President & CEO

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This news release may contain forward-looking statements which include, but are not limited to, comments that involve future events and conditions, which are subject to various risks and uncertainties. Except for statements of historical facts, comments that address resource potential, upcoming work programs, geological interpretations, receipt and security of mineral property titles, availability of funds, and others are forward-looking. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results may vary materially from those statements. General business conditions are factors that could cause actual results to vary materially from forward-looking statements.

