Mawson Drills 31.3 Metres at 6.0 G/t AuEq at Raja Gold-Cobalt Prospect, Finland

Mawson Resources (TSX:MAW) announces highly encouraging gold and cobalt assay results from 14 diamond holes drilled at the Raja prospect during the 2019 winter program at the company’s 100 percent owned Rajapalot Project in northern Finland.

“The great drill result from Raja of 31.3 metres @ 6.0 g/t AuEq, demonstrates a linear control on the highest-grade parts of the Raja system, which will allow more accurate down plunge drill targeting beyond the extent of current high-grade gold-cobalt resources. We achieved the aims of our winter drill program by exceeding 15 kilometres in 44 holes. Assays from 28 drill holes remained to be reported, with visible gold noted in 4 of these holes. Importantly, the resolution of our drill permit allows us to plan well in advance for the next drill campaigns. Mawson continues to work closely with all Finnish mining and environmental authorities, as well as all local stakeholders, to ensure our work programs are implemented in a safe, efficient and environmentally friendly way as we drill to grow our gold-cobalt maiden resource,” Michael Hudson, Chairman and CEO, said.

Click here for the full text release