First Cobalt to Host Investor Call

- September 6th, 2019
First Cobalt Corp. (TSXV:FCC, OTCQX:FTSSF) (the “Company”) is pleased to announce that it will be hosting a conference call and webcast on Monday, September 9 at 8:00am EDT / 12:00pm UTC to discuss its plans for the First Cobalt Refinery.

The conference call dial-in is 416-764-8609 or toll free in North America at 1-888-390-0605, with no passcode required.  A live audio webcast of the conference call, together with supporting presentation slides, will be available via the following link:

https://event.on24.com/wcc/r/2084743/F126574F6E0274DD5B61F43EE8521354

A recording of the presentation will be available for playback for one week following the live call.  Playback instructions will be available on the Company’s website.

About First Cobalt

First Cobalt is a North American cobalt company and owner of the only permitted primary cobalt refinery in North America. The Company is exploring a restart of the First Cobalt Refinery in Ontario, Canada, which could produce over 5,000 tonnes of contained cobalt in sulfate per year from third party feed. First Cobalt’s main cobalt exploration project is the Iron Creek Cobalt Project in Idaho, USA, which has an inferred mineral resource estimate available on the Company’s website. The Company also controls a significant land package in the Canadian Cobalt Camp spanning over 100 km2, which contains more than 50 past producing mines.

On behalf of First Cobalt Corp.

Trent Mell
President & Chief Executive Officer

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

