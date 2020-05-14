CCW Announces Effective Date of Name Change to “Canada Silver Cobalt Works”

Canada Cobalt Works is pleased to announce that further to its news release dated May 8, 2020, the TSX Venture Exchange has approved the name change to “Canada Silver Cobalt Works Inc.”









Canada Cobalt Works Inc. (TSXV:CCW) (OTC:CCWOF) (Frankfurt: 4T9B) (the “Company” or “Canada Cobalt”) is pleased to announce that further to its news release dated May 8, 2020, the TSX Venture Exchange has approved the name change to “Canada Silver Cobalt Works Inc.”.

The Company’s shares will commence trading effective at the opening on Tuesday, May 19, 2020, under the new name and current stock symbol “CCW”. The Company’s CUSIP number will not change.

About Canada Cobalt Works Inc.

Canada Cobalt’s flagship Castle mine and 78 sq. km Castle Property features strong exploration upside for silver, cobalt, nickel, gold and copper in the prolific past producing Gowganda high-grade silver district of Northern Ontario. With underground access at Castle, a pilot plant to produce cobalt-rich gravity concentrates on site, and a proprietary hydrometallurgical process known as Re-2OX for the creation of technical grade cobalt sulphate as well as nickel-manganese-cobalt (NMC) formulations, Canada Cobalt is strategically positioned to become a vertically integrated North American leader in cobalt extraction and recovery while it also exploits a powerful new silver-gold market cycle.

“Frank J. Basa”

Frank J. Basa, P. Eng.

President and Chief Executive Officer

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Service Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. This news release may contain forward-looking statements including but not limited to comments regarding the timing and content of upcoming work programs, geological interpretations, receipt of property titles, potential mineral recovery processes, etc. Forward-looking statements address future events and conditions and therefore, involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those currently anticipated in such statements.

Click here to connect with Canada Cobalt Works (TSXV:CCW) for an Investor Presentation.

Source