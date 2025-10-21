



Investor Insight Spartan Metals offers a compelling investment opportunity in the US critical minerals sector through its high-grade, 100-percent-owned Eagle tungsten-silver-rubidium project in Nevada. With strong grades, multi-metal exposure, and alignment with US defense and supply chain initiatives, Spartan provides investors with exceptional leverage to the growing demand for domestically sourced strategic critical minerals.

Overview Spartan Metals (TSXV: W ) is a US-focused critical minerals explorer advancing its high-grade tungsten and rubidium asset in Nevada. Through its flagship Eagle project, the company is unlocking American critical mineral resources essential to defense, technology and energy independence. Spartan’s projects are strategically positioned to contribute directly to the United States’ onshoring objectives under the Defense Production Act and related supply-chain initiatives.

Eagle project site in Nevada The Eagle tungsten-silver-rubidium project in eastern Nevada anchors a district-scale opportunity covering 4,936 acres across three historic mine areas – Tungstonia, Rees and Antelope. With historic production of 8,379 units of tungsten trioxide (WO₃) at grades between 0.6 to 0.9 percent, the project hosts one of the highest-grade past-producing tungsten systems in the United States, enriched by rubidium and other US defense-critical metals such as antimony, bismuth, indium and arsenic. Spartan is now executing an exploration program to validate and expand this potential through modern geochemistry, geophysics and tailings drilling. Led by a team with deep Nevada exploration experience and direct US Department of Defense (DOD) engagement, Spartan is pursuing a partnership-driven approach to project advancement. It combines early-stage exploration and reprocessing opportunities and joint ventures to accelerate development. With a strong insider ownership base (42 percent) and exposure to multiple critical metals, Spartan Metals is an emerging US leader in strategic mineral discovery and domestic supply security.

Company Highlights Flagship Eagle Project: One of the highest-grade, past-producing tungsten mines in the US.

One of the highest-grade, past-producing tungsten mines in the US. Multi-metal Exposure: Targets tungsten, rubidium, antimony, bismuth, and silver – all listed as US critical minerals.

Targets tungsten, rubidium, antimony, bismuth, and silver – all listed as US critical minerals. Tier-1 Mining Jurisdiction: Located in eastern Nevada, a world-class mining state with established infrastructure and regulatory clarity.

Located in eastern Nevada, a world-class mining state with established infrastructure and regulatory clarity. Strong Management and Technical Team: Led by a CEO and VP of exploration with proven discovery track

Led by a CEO and VP of exploration with proven discovery track Alignment with US Critical Minerals Strategy: Positioned to benefit from Department of Defense and US government initiatives supporting domestic critical mineral supply chains.

Positioned to benefit from Department of Defense and US government initiatives supporting domestic critical mineral supply chains. Attractive Capital Structure: Tight share strucuture with management and board holding ~42 percent of shares outstanding, ensuring strong alignment with investors.

Key Asset: Eagle Project Spartan’s 100-percent-owned Eagle project in White Pine County, Nevada, is a nationally significant critical mineral asset which includes the past-producing Tungstonia, Rees and Antelope mines. The Eagle project historically produced over 8,000 units of WO₃ between 1915 and 1956, and now presents a rare opportunity to redefine one of the highest-grade tungsten and rubidium systems in the United States.

With multiple mineralized zones, district-scale potential and strong alignment with US strategic metal initiatives, the Eagle project is the cornerstone of Spartan’s growth strategy. Project Highlights District-scale Footprint with High-grade Legacy Production: 4,936 acres (20 sq km) across 244 BLM claims in eastern Nevada; Past-producing Tungstonia and Rees mines averaged 0.6 to 0.9 percent WO₃, with channel samples up to 5.32 percent WO₃

4,936 acres (20 sq km) across 244 BLM claims in eastern Nevada; Past-producing Tungstonia and Rees mines averaged 0.6 to 0.9 percent WO₃, with channel samples up to 5.32 percent WO₃ Rubidium Discovery: Rock chip assays up to 2,264 parts per million (ppm) rubidium, positioning Eagle as a potentially significant US rubidium source

Rock chip assays up to 2,264 parts per million (ppm) rubidium, positioning Eagle as a potentially significant US rubidium source Polymetallic Opportunity: System hosting tungsten-rubidium-silver with antimony, bismuth and arsenic, all metals critical for US defense sector

System hosting tungsten-rubidium-silver with antimony, bismuth and arsenic, all metals critical for US defense sector Three Deposit Types: Features porphyry, skarn and carbonate replacement deposit (CRD) styles, a rare combination that indicates a large, long-lived hydrothermal system capable of hosting multiple mineralization centers, supporting district-scale exploration potential

Features porphyry, skarn and carbonate replacement deposit (CRD) styles, a rare combination that indicates a large, long-lived hydrothermal system capable of hosting multiple mineralization centers, supporting district-scale exploration potential Active 2025 Exploration Program: Fieldwork commenced in October 2025, executing Phase 1 of its NI 43-101-recommended program and part of Phase 2. Activities include drilling of historic Tungstonia tailings, detailed soil and rock sampling, geologic mapping and CSAMT/MT geophysics to define high-priority tungsten-rubidium drill targets and support future resource modeling.

Fieldwork commenced in October 2025, executing Phase 1 of its NI 43-101-recommended program and part of Phase 2. Activities include drilling of historic Tungstonia tailings, detailed soil and rock sampling, geologic mapping and CSAMT/MT geophysics to define high-priority tungsten-rubidium drill targets and support future resource modeling. Tailings Reprocessing Opportunity: ~9,000 tonnes of tailings averaging 0.14 percent WO₃ and 460 ppm rubidium offer near-term reclamation value-add

~9,000 tonnes of tailings averaging 0.14 percent WO₃ and 460 ppm rubidium offer near-term reclamation value-add Tier-1 Mining Jurisdiction: Excellent access to infrastructure near Ely, Nevada

Excellent access to infrastructure near Ely, Nevada Strategic Positioning: Fully aligned with US DOD and Department of Energy initiatives to secure domestic tungsten and rubidium supply chains