Trevali Reports 2017 Annual Financial Results

Trevali Mining Corporation (“Trevali” or the “Company”) (TSX:TV) (BVL:TV) (OTCQX:TREVF) (Frankfurt:4TI) has released its audited annual financial results for the year ending December 31, 2017, with net income of $20.2 million, or $0.03 per share, and EBITDA(1) of $101 million on total revenues of $330.5 million. Fourth quarter (“Q4”) net income was $25.2 million, or $0.03 per share, and EBITDA(1) was $56.3 million on net concentrate sales revenues of $188.8 million.

Factoring in material one-time expenses related to the August 31, 2017 African asset acquisition(5) the adjusted EBITDA(1) (5) (6) is $162 million, equating to adjusted after-tax earnings(5) of $60 million or $0.11 adjusted earnings per share.(5)

2017 Annual Results Highlights:

Annual consolidated zinc production of 225.1 million payable lbs., lead production of 45.8 million payable lbs. and 1.56 million payable ozs. of silver; or 281.3 million payable lbs. of Zinc Equivalent (“ZnEq”)(2)(5)

Consolidated site cash operating costs of $0.46 per pound of payable ZnEq produced(5)or $57.36/tonne milled and all in sustaining costs(5) of $0.67 per pound of payable ZnEq produced

Concentrate sales revenue of $330.5 million, up approximately 220% versus 2016

EBITDA(1) of $101 million, up 141% from $42 million in 2016; and annual net income of $20.2 million or $0.03 per share

Income from mine operations of $86.1 million, up 203% from $28.4 million in 2016

Total cash position of $97.3 million and working capital of $144 million

Provisional realized commodity selling prices for 2017 sales was $1.38 per pound zinc, $1.07 per pound lead and $16.99 per ounce silver

Q4-2017 Results Highlights:

Q4 consolidated zinc production of 104.8 million payable lbs., lead production of 13.5 million payable lbs. and 0.4 million payable ozs. of silver; or 119.7 million payable lbs. of ZnEq

Quarterly net income of $25.2 million or $0.03 per share

Quarterly concentrate sales revenue of $188.8 million in Q4-2017, an increase of 348% from $42.1 million in Q4-2016

EBITDA(1) of $56.3 million, up 207% from $18.3 million in the preceding quarter Q4-2016

Q4 consolidated site cash operating costs of $0.47 per pound of payable ZnEq produced or $68.17/tonne milled(5)

Provisional realized commodity selling prices for Q4 sales was $1.44 per pound zinc, $1.13 per pound lead and $16.42 per ounce silver

This news release should be read in conjunction with Trevali’s audited annual consolidated financial statements and management’s discussion and analysis for the year ended December 31, 2017, which is available on Trevali’s website and on SEDAR. Certain financial information is reported herein using non-IFRS measures. See non-IFRS Measures below and in Trevali’s accompanying 2017 Management’s Discussion and Analysis.

“Trevali’s 2017 annual results, bolstered by a strong Q4, marked a banner year with net profit, earnings, revenues and production levels from the Company’s operations reflecting the contribution of the recently acquired African assets to the business,” stated Dr. Mark Cruise, Trevali’s President and CEO. “We look forward to further robust performance in 2018 as a Global Top-10 zinc producer in an ongoing strong price environment for the commodity.”

2017 Annual and Q4 Financial Results and Conference Call

Summary Financial Results (US$ millions, except per-share amounts)

Q4-2017 Q4-2016 2017 2016 Revenues $188.8 $42.1 $330.5 $102.9 Income from mining operations $37.9 $13.2 $86.1 $28.4 Net income (loss) $25.2 $7.0 $20.2 $9.2 Basic Income (loss) per share $0.03 $0.02 $0.03 $0.02

2017 Q4 and Annual Consolidated Production Statistics and 2016 Comparison

Q4-2017 Q4-2016 2017 2016 Tonnes Mined 832,878 415,523 2,128,018 1,166,381 Tonnes Milled 818,690 469,723 2,250,464 1,300,037 Payable Production: Zinc (lbs.) 104,756,770 36,757,268 225,077,204 97,962,891 Lead (lbs.) 13,451,973 11,317,254 45,822,110 33,048,019 Silver (ozs.) 396,899 409,653 1,561,508 1,215,874 Zinc Equivalent lbs. Payable Produced 119,695,041 52,374,939 281,348,463 148,182,148 Site Cash Operating Costs per ZnEq Payable lbs. Produced(2)(5) $0.47 $0.40 $0.46 $0.36 Total Cash Operating Cost per ZnEq Payable lbs. Produced(2)(5) $0.71 $0.49 $0.67 $0.49 Site Cash Operating Cost per Tonne Milled(5) $68.17 $44.61 $57.36 $41.35

Consolidated Sales Statistics and 2016 Comparison

Q4-2017 Q4-2016 2017 2016 Zinc Concentrate (DMT) 151,173 44,415 271,043 106,609 Lead Concentrate (DMT) 20,701 12,588 59,518 33,303 Payable Zinc (lbs.) 139,214,814 38,134,150 244,330,634 93,404,037 Payable Lead (lbs.) 18,981,521 10,726,459 50,586,833 32,356,053 Payable Silver (ozs.) 468,593 395,997 1,611,224 1,177,957 Revenues(4) $188,779,000 $42,097,000 $330,533,000 $102,870,000 Average Realized Metal Price: Zinc $1.44 $1.16 $1.38 $1.03 Lead $1.13 $0.98 $1.07 $0.88 Silver $16.42 $16.70 $16.99 $17.45 Zinc Equivalent lbs. Sold(3) 160,116,696 53,047,314 306,200,705 142,385,949

Santander Mine, Peru:

In Q4, Santander produced 14.1 million payable lbs. of zinc, 1.7 million payable lbs. of lead and 97,941 payable ozs. of silver. Metal sales for the quarter were 14.0 million lbs. of zinc, 1.7 million lbs. of lead and 96,633 ozs. of silver for revenue of $20.1 million with the average realized metal prices of $1.45 per pound of zinc, $1.13 per pound of lead, and $16.52 per ounce of silver.

During the quarter, the Santander mill averaged 2,335 tonnes per day, approx. 17% above its 2,000 tonne-per-day nameplate capacity with 214,791 tonnes of ore being milled. Underground production was 201,198 tonnes of ore for the quarter. Average head grades were 4.12% Zn, 0.49% Pb and 0.76 oz/ton Ag, with production of 16,286 tonnes of zinc concentrate averaging 47% Zn, and 1,712 tonnes of lead-silver concentrate averaging 48% Pb and 54.6 oz/ton Ag. Recoveries during the quarter averaged 87% for zinc, 78% for lead and 57% for silver.

Site cash operating cost during Q4 were $47.44 per tonne milled or $0.62 per zinc equivalent payable lbs. produced. (Please refer to Non-IFRS Measures in the December 31, 2017 Management’s Discussion and Analysis)

2017 Q4 and Annual Santander Production Statistics and 2016 Comparison

Q4-2017 Q4-2016 2017 2016 Tonnes Mined 201,198 171,084 681,785 716,893 Tonnes Milled 214,791 218,481 839,546 863,307 Average Head Grade

Zinc (%)

Lead (%)

Silver (oz/t) 4.12

0.49

0.76 4.36

0.82

1.18 3.94

0.75

1.06 4.27

1.24

1.27 Average Recoveries (%)

Zinc

Lead

Silver 87

78

57 89

83

66 87

80

64 89

86

71 Payable Production: Zinc (lbs.) 14,096,539 15,826,253 53,063,810 61,255,238 Lead (lbs.) 1,684,054 3,102,826 10,532,042 19,256,247 Silver (ozs.) 97,941 177,931 602,680 813,807 Zinc Equivalent Payable lbs. Produced 16,525,138 20,930,910 69,396,345 93,008,559 Site Cash Operating Costs per ZnEq Payable lbs. Produced(2)(5) $0.62 $0.33 $0.49 $0.31 Total Cash Operating Cost per ZnEq Payable lbs. Produced(2)(5) $0.96 $0.50 $0.76 $0.45 Site Cash Operating Cost per Tonne Milled(5) $47.44 $31.98 $40.19 $33.19

2017 Q4 and Annual Santander Sales Statistics and 2016 Comparison

Q4-2017 Q4-2016 2017 2016 Zinc Concentrate (DMT) 16,285 17,719 60,600 67,387 Lead Concentrate (DMT) 1,738 3,118 10,851 17,111 Payable Zinc (lbs.) 13,959,470 15,570,810 52,196,896 59,757,298 Payable Lead (lbs.) 1,698,687 3,085,499 10,551,510 19,263,824 Payable Silver (ozs.) 96,633 178,643 596,376 799,740 Revenues(4) $20,064,000 $19,377,000 $72,151,000 $66,685,000 Average Realized Metal Price: Zinc $1.45 $1.20 $1.33 $0.99 Lead $1.13 $1.00 $1.05 $0.85 Silver $16.52 $16.73 $17.12 $17.09 Zinc Equivalent lbs. Sold(3) 16,684,843 20,670,895 68,431,564 91,248,249

The Company has completed the construction of its pumping infrastructure upgrade which is currently undergoing commissioning in order to facilitate long-range planning as mining transitions deeper in the Magistral zones, to reduce power requirements and improve overall mine efficiency.

In Q4, combined surface and underground exploration and definition drilling campaigns continued testing the down-plunge and lateral extension and continuity of Magistral and Pipe deposits. The results will be incorporated into an updated resource-reserve statement scheduled for completion by the end of the first quarter-2018. All deposits remain open for expansion and the Santander exploration team will continue to drill test the system in 2018 as part of its annual exploration campaign.

As previously disclosed, mill maintenance in the first quarter of 2018 remains on track (head of ball mill replacement on one of the four Santander mills) and will result in lower throughput with mined ore stockpiled for processing in subsequent quarters.

Caribou Mine, Canada:

Production results from Caribou for Q4 was 21.7 million payable lbs. of zinc, 8.7 million payable lbs. of lead and 249,643 payable ozs. of silver. During the quarter the mine sold 23.9 million lbs. of zinc, 8.7 million lbs. of lead, and 252,116 ozs. of silver for total revenues of $37.0 million, with average realized metal prices for the quarter of $1.45 per lb of zinc, $1.13 per lb of lead, $16.55 per oz of silver.

Mill throughput for the quarter was 252,857 tonnes with recoveries averaging 78% for zinc, 66% for lead, and 40% for silver contained in lead concentrate. Q4 underground mine production increased to 250,225 tonnes attributable to improved equipment availability and productivity.

Average head grades of the tonnes milled in Q4 were 6.02% Zn, 2.56% Pb and 2.32 oz/ton of Ag, with production of 25,021 tonnes of zinc concentrate averaging 47% Zn and 10,644 tonnes of lead-silver concentrate averaging 40% Pb and 21.8 oz/ton Ag.

The site cash operating cost during the fourth quarter of 2017 continued to trend lower at $55.14 per tonne milled, reflecting the transition from contracted to owner-operated mining and ongoing efficiencies from optimization initiatives. Direct site cash cost per zinc equivalent payable lb. produced in Q4 was $0.45 per lb. (Please refer to Non-IFRS Measures in the December 31, 2017 Management’s Discussion and Analysis).

2017 Q4 and Annual Caribou Production Statistics and 2016 Comparison

Q4-2017 Q4-2016 2017 2016 Tonnes Mined 250,225 244,439 937,459 449,488 Tonnes Milled 252,857 251,242 945,436 436,730 Average Head Grades Zinc (%) 6.02 6.01 5.94 5.97 Lead (%) 2.56 2.68 2.55 2.66 Silver (oz/t) 2.32 2.32 2.23 2.29 Average Recoveries (%) Zinc 78 76 77 77 Lead 66 60 63 58 Silver (in lead concentrate) 40 36 39 36 Payable Production: Zinc (lbs.) 21,657,238 20,931,015 79,926,385 36,707,653 Lead (lbs.) 8,686,707 8,214,428 30,913,069 13,791,772 Silver (ozs.) 249,643 231,722 890,295 402,067 Zinc Equivalent Payable lbs. Produced 31,242,034 31,444,029 115,715,895 55,173,589 Site Cash Cost per ZnEq Payable lbs. Produced(2)(5) $0.45 $0.45 $0.48 $0.45 Total Cash Cost per ZnEq Payable lbs. Produced(2)(5) $0.54 $0.49 $0.57 $0.57 Site Cash Operating Cost per Tonne Milled(5) $55.14 $55.70 $58.57 $57.47

2017 Q4 and Annual Caribou Sales Statistics and 2016 Comparison

Q4-2017 Q4-2016 2017 2016 Zinc Concentrate (DMT) 28,408 26,696 94,240 39,221 Lead Concentrate (DMT) 10,699 9,471 40,402 16,192 Payable Zinc (lbs.) 23,893,503 22,563,340 81,736,788 33,646,739 Payable Lead (lbs.) 8,718,759 7,640,960 31,471,248 13,092,229 Payable Silver (ozs.) 252,116 217,354 895,004 378,216 Payable Gold (ozs.) 490 266 1,005 449 Revenues(4) $37,033,000 $22,720,000 $118,447,000 $36,185,000 Average Realized Metal Price: Zinc $1.45 $1.13 $1.35 $1.10 Lead $1.13 $0.97 $1.06 $0.93 Silver $16.55 $16.67 $17.02 $17.82 Gold $1,275.74 $1,199.46 $1,272.10 $1,253.50 Zinc Equivalent lbs. Sold(3) 33,959,337 32,376,420 118,961,518 51,137,700

The 2018 business improvement program anticipates increased production gains and efficiencies throughout the year as improvements are made to the site power infrastructure, mill control systems, mining conversion of inferred tonnes into the mine plan, ground control management and ventilation.

Rosh Pinah Mine, Namibia:

The acquisition of Rosh Pinah was effective August 31, 2017. All operating costs and concentrate revenues from April 1 to August 31, 2017 have been included as part of the purchase price acquisition allocation (see Note 4 of the 2017 audited Consolidated Annual Financial Statements dated December 31, 2017).

Production results for Q4 was 21.3 million payable lbs. of zinc, 3.1 million payable lbs. of lead and 49,316 payable ozs. of silver. Q4 zinc concentrate production was 23,399 tonnes and 3,086 tonnes for lead.

During Q4, the Rosh Pinah Mine sold 20.7 million lbs of zinc, 8.6 million lbs. lead and 119,844 ozs. silver. Revenues for the period were $37.4 million, with average realized metal prices for the month of $1.46 per lb. of zinc, $1.14 per lb. lead and $16.06 per oz. silver.

Q4 site cash operating cost per tonne milled was $58.03 and direct site cash cost per zinc equivalent payable lb. produced was $0.41 per lb.

Mill throughput in Q4 was 171,020 tonnes with recoveries averaging 80% for zinc, 60% for lead, and 52% for silver reflecting end of year concentrate stockpile reconciliation adjustments. Underground production was 177,820 tonnes for the quarter.

Average head grades of the tonnes milled in Q4 were 8.40% Zn, 1.45% Pb and 0.54 oz/ton of Ag, with production of 23,399 tonnes of zinc concentrate averaging 49% Zn and 3,086 tonnes of lead-silver concentrate averaging 48% Pb and 16 oz/ton Ag.

2017 Rosh Pinah Production Statistics (100 percent basis)

Q4-2017 2017 (Sept 1-Dec 31) Tonnes Mined 177,820 237,865 Tonnes Milled 171,020 227,650 Average Head Grade

Zinc (%)

Lead (%)

Silver (oz/t) 8.40

1.45

0.54 8.46

1.56

0.57 Average Recoveries (%)

Zinc

Lead

Silver 80

60

52 82

60

51 Payable Production: Zinc (lbs.) 21,336,745 29,311,339 Lead (lbs.) 3,081,212 4,376,999 Silver (ozs.) 49,316 68,533 Zinc Equivalent lbs. Payable Produced 24,261,621 33,460,553 Site Cash Operating Costs per ZnEq Payable lbs. Produced(2)(5) $0.41 $0.38 Total Cash Operating Cost per ZnEq Payable lbs. Produced(2)(5) $0.90 $0.83 Site Cash Operating Cost per Tonne Milled(5) $58.03 $56.09

2017 Rosh Pinah Sales Statistics (100 percent basis)

Q4-2017 2017 (Sept 1-Dec 31) Zinc Concentrate (DMT) 21,656 31,379 Lead Concentrate (DMT) 8,265 8,265 Payable Zinc (lbs.) 20,664,934 29,700,042 Payable Lead (lbs.) 8,564,075 8,564,075 Payable Silver (ozs.) 119,844 119,844 Revenues(4) $37,379,000 $45,632,000 Average Realized Metal Price: Zinc $1.46 $1.44 Lead $1.14 $1.14 Silver $16.06 $16.06 Zinc Equivalent lbs. Sold(3) 29,075,608 38,110,716

Construction of the mill re-grind project was completed, and commissioning which commenced in Q4 is ongoing. When fully commissioned it is anticipated to result in improved zinc and lead recoveries in addition to higher-grade concentrates. Business improvement programs have been implemented to target key operational areas including production drilling support, introduction of raise-boring to improve the stope production cycle and mobile fleet optimization. These initiatives are improving mine site operational efficiencies and will continue throughout 2018.

Perkoa Mine, Burkina Faso:

The acquisition of Perkoa was effective August 31, 2017. All operating costs and concentrate revenues from April 1 to August 31, 2017 have been included as part of the purchase price acquisition allocation (see Note 4 of the 2017 audited Consolidated Annual Financial Statements dated December 31, 2017).

Q4 production results from Perkoa was 47.7 million payable lbs. of zinc. Mill throughput for the quarter was 180,022 tonnes with recoveries averaging 94% for zinc with an average head grade of 15.04% Zn to produce of 48,579 tonnes of zinc concentrate, averaging 53% Zn. Underground production was 203,635 tonnes over the quarter. Site cash operating cost per tonne milled was $120.85, and direct site cash cost per zinc equivalent payable lb. produced was $0.46 per lb. There was a one-time value added tax of $1.5 million in production costs during the fourth quarter.

2017 Perkoa Mine production statistics (100 percent basis)

Q4-2017 2017 (Sept 1-Dec 31) Tonnes Mined 203,635 270,909 Tonnes Milled 180,022 237,832 Average Head Grades: Zinc (%) 15.04 15.09 Average Recoveries (%): Zinc 94 94 Concentrate Produced DMT (dry metric tonnes): Zinc 48,579 64,469 Concentrate Grades: Zinc (%) 53 52 Payable Production: Zinc (lbs.) 47,666,248 62,775.671 Site Cash Operating Costs per ZnEq Payable lbs. Produced(2)(5) $0.46 $0.38 Total Cash Operating Cost per ZnEq Payable lbs. Produced(2)(5) $0.64 $0.83 Site Cash Operating Cost per Tonne Milled(5) $120.85 $114.39

2017 Perkoa Sales Statistics (100 percent basis)

Q4-2017 2017 (Sept 1-Dec 31) Zinc Concentrate (DMT) 84,824 84,824 Payable Zinc (lbs.) 80,696,907 80,696,907 Revenues(4) $94,303,000 $94,303,000 Average Realized Metal Price: Zinc $1.43 $1.43 Zinc Equivalent lbs. Sold(3) 80,696,907 80,696,907

A key initiative at Perkoa in 2017 was to re-commission the zinc regrind mill, which was completed in the fourth quarter, with positive impacts on recovery and concentrate grades. These benefits are expected to continue in 2018.

The Company has approved the procurement and installation of a more efficient site power generating system subsequent to the year-end. Phase I of the project will entail the installation of two 2.5MW Heavy Fuel Oil (HFO) generators for a total estimated budget, including contingency, of $9.2 million. The project has an anticipated cost savings of approximately $7 per tonne milled. As the Company integrates the assets, further synergies are expected in supply and procurement, operational and technical support efficiencies.

2018 CONSOLIDATED PRODUCTION AND COST GUIDANCE(1,2,3)

Consolidated production guidance for 2018 remains unchanged and is estimated between 400 and 427 million pounds of payable zinc, 43.8 and 46.0 million pounds of payable lead and 1.4 and 1.47 million ounces of payable silver. Consolidated operating costs will range from $60-$66 per tonne.

2018 Consolidated Production and Cost Guidance (1,2,3)

Mine 2018 Zinc Production

(million pounds payable) 2018 Lead Production

(million pounds payable) 2018 Silver Production

(000 ounces payable) Operating Costs

(per tonne) Caribou 86-90 27.1-28.4 627-658 $55-$61 Perkoa (100%)(3) 155-165 N/A N/A $103-$113 Rosh Pinah (100%)(3) 105-115 5.7-6.0 123-129 $49-$54 Santander 54-57 11.0-11.6 654-687 $38-$42 Total 400-427 43.8-46.0 1,400-1,474 $60-$66

(1) Constitutes forward-looking information; see “Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements”.

(2) Operating and cash costs are based on various assumptions and estimates, including, but not limited to: production volumes, commodity prices (Zn: $1.25/lb Pb: $1.00/lb Ag: $19/lb) and foreign currency exchange rates (N$/USD: 13.00; XOF/USD: 609; PEN/USD 3.25; C$/USD $1.25) and is a non-IFRS measure. See non-IFRS Measures below and in Trevali’s accompanying 2017 Management’s Discussion and Analysis.

(3) Trevali’s interest is 90% of Perkoa and 80% of Rosh Pinah.

Production guidance has been provided on an annual basis but we expect moderate production fluctuations on a quarter-to-quarter basis due to mine scheduling, with modestly lower first quarter production versus the balance of the year.

Qualified Person and Quality Control/Quality Assurance

EurGeol Dr. Mark D. Cruise, Trevali’s President and CEO, and Paul Keller, P.Eng, Trevali’s Senior Vice President – Major Projects & Technical Support, are qualified persons as defined by NI 43-101, have supervised the preparation of the scientific and technical information that forms the basis for this news release. Dr. Cruise is not independent of the Company as he is an officer, director and shareholder. Mr. Keller is not independent of the Company as he is an officer and shareholder.

ABOUT TREVALI MINING CORPORATION

Trevali is a zinc-focused, base metals company with four mines: the wholly-owned Santander mine in Peru, the wholly-owned Caribou mine in the Bathurst Mining Camp of northern New Brunswick, its 80% owned Rosh Pinah mine in Namibia and its 90% owned Perkoa mine in Burkina Faso.

For further details on Trevali, please refer to the Company’s website (www.trevali.com) and to its Canadian regulatory filings on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

