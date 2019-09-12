Pasinex Announces Change To Nevada Option Agreement

Pasinex Resources Limited announces that they have reached an agreement with Cypress Development Corp. and Caliber Minerals Inc. to change terms.









Pasinex Resources Limited (CSE:PSE, FSE:PNX) (the “Company” or “Pasinex”) announces that they have reached an agreement with Cypress Development Corp. (TSX-V: CYP, OTCQB: CYDVF) and Caliber Minerals Inc. (formally Silcom Systems Inc.) to change the terms relating to the earn-in option agreement on the Spur (formally Gunman) zinc exploration property in Nevada, USA.

The agreement changes the date of the $100,000 USD option payment to December 11th, 2019 and defers the 2019 exploration obligations into 2020, bringing the exploration obligations to $1,600,000 USD for 2020. The underlying licenses are in good standing until September 2020.

For further clarification on the original deal refer to the news release dated December 7th, 2017.

Pasinex Resources Limited is a Toronto-based mining company which owns 50% of the producing Pinargozu high grade zinc mine and, under a Direct Shipping Program, sells to zinc smelters / refiners from its mine site in Turkey. The Company also holds an option to acquire 80% of the Spur high-grade zinc exploration project in Nevada. Pasinex has a strong technical management team with many years of experience in mineral exploration and mining project development. The mission of Pasinex is to build a mid-tier zinc company based on its mining and exploration projects in Turkey and Nevada.

