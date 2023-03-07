1844 Provides Additional Details on Its Option Agreement to Acquire up to a 100% Interest in the High-Grade Hawk Ridge Nickel/Copper Project in Quebec

RecycLiCo's Demonstration Plant Testing Produces Bulk Quantities of Battery-Grade Lithium Carbonate

1844 Resources Inc. (TSXV: EFF) (the "Company" or "1844") announces, further to its news release of March 6, 2023 (the "March 6th News Release"), that the Company's option agreement (the "Option Agreement") with Nickel North Exploration Corp: ("NNX") is an arm's length transaction and no finder's fees are payable in connection with the Option Agreement.

The completion of the transaction is subject to several conditions, including, but not limited to, the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange and all other necessary approvals including shareholder approval by NNX shareholders for the Fourth and Fifth Options (as such terms as defined in the March 6th News Release). Pursuant to the terms of the Option Agreement, NNX is required to receive lock-up and support agreements from shareholders holding not less than 60% of NNX's common shares. Additional information on the transaction will be provided in a subsequent news release.

About 1844 Resources Inc: 1844 is an exploration company with a focus in strategic and energetic metals and underexplored regions of Quebec With a dedicated management team, the Company's goal is to create shareholder value through the discovery of new deposits.

FORWARD LOOKING INFORMATION

This press release contains statements which, other than statements of historical fact constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable securities laws. The words "may", "would", "could", "will", "intend", "plan", "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "expect" and similar expressions, as they relate to the Company, are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. This press release contains forward-looking statements, such as statements relating to the incurrence of exploration expenditures, the Options and approval of the Option Agreement by the Exchange. Investors are cautioned that forward-looking statements are based on the opinions, assumptions and estimates of management considered reasonable at the date the statements are made, and are inherently subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other known and unknown factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward looking statements. These factors include the general risks of the mining industry, as well as those risk factors discussed or referred to in the Company's annual information form for the year ended April 30, 2021, available at www.sedar.com. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should assumptions underlying the forward-looking statements prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described herein as intended, planned, anticipated, believed, estimated or expected. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. The Company does not intend, and does not assume any obligation, to update these forward-looking statements except as otherwise required by applicable law.

Neither the Exchange nor its Regulations Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release.

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES.

