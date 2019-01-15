Orion: Prieska Total Mineral Resource Exceeds 30Mt Following Updated Open Pit Resource

The total mineral resource follows the updated deep sulfide resource of 28.73Mt at 3.8 percent zinc and 1.2 percent copper which underpinned the phase 1 scoping study announced before Christmas.









Orion Minerals (ASX/JSE: ORN) has announced an updated total mineral resource comprising indicated and inferred resources of 30.49 million tonnes grading 3.7 percent zinc and 1.2 percent copper at its Prieska zinc-copper project in the Northern Cape, South Africa, following the completion of an updated mineral resource estimate for the +105m Level Target.

As highlighted in the press release:

Updated total mineral resource estimate completed for the Prieska zinc-copper project in South Africa, including an updated resource for the +105m Level Target (Open Pit), using all 2018 data.

Prieska total mineral resource, reported and classified in accordance with the JORC Code (2012), now stands at: 30.49Mt at 3.7 percent zinc and 1.2 percent copper, including indicated mineral resources of 19.13Mt at 3.59 percent zinc and 1.18 percent copper.

Updated +105m Level Mineral Resource: 1.76Mt at 2.0 percent zinc and 1.5 percent copper including an indicated resource of 0.62Mt at 3.05 percent zinc and 1.54 percent copper.

The total mineral resource follows the updated deep sulfide resource of 28.73Mt at 3.8 percent zinc and 1.2 percent copper which underpinned the phase 1 scoping study announced before Christmas. The Bankable Feasibility Study, which will incorporate the total Mineral Resource, is on track for completion in Q2 2019.

