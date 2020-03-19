Zinc

Mining Journal Awards Announce 2020 Nominees

- March 19th, 2020
Fireweed Zinc (TSXV:FWZ) CEO Brandon MacDonald has been nominated under the emerging leader category by the 2020 Mining Journal Awards.

Mining Journal’s annual international awards will be returning this year with a live ceremony on Tuesday, June 23rd. The 2020 live awards ceremony will feature an expanded honor roll recognizing not only outstanding discoveries, transactions, CEOs, jurisdictions and fund managers, but also the best examples of corporate stewardship in key areas such as sustainability, gender diversity, and innovation.

As part of Mining Journal’s 2020 international awards, nominees were named for several categories including CEO of the year, emerging leader, best explorer/developer, innovation leader, consultant of the year and many others.

To read the full list of nominees, click here.

