Jaeger Resources: Developing Undervalued Properties in the Bathurst Mining Camp, New Brunswick

First stage exploration company Jaeger Resources (TSXV:JAEG) has launched its campaign on the Investing News Network. Jaeger’s flagship Taylor Brook project is a prospective VMS deposit located in the Bathurst Mining Camp in New Brunswick, Canada, one of the world’s most recognized base metal mining camps.

The Taylor Brook project is relatively unexplored with no known environmental liabilities on site. Jaeger currently holds the required Notice of Planned Work permit needed to carry out its proposed work program on the property.

Early-stage Canadian exploration company specializing in the acquisition and development of potentially high yielding but undervalued mineral properties.

The primary focus of the company is on its Taylor Brook deposit in the Bathurst Mining Camp of New Brunswick. This property contains a massive zinc-lead-silver-copper sulfide deposit that has been relatively unexplored.

A strong proponent for ethical exploration, best practices and environmental sustainability. The company is committed to reducing its environmental impact by operating in mining-friendly jurisdictions with local communities in mind.

Due to the recent efforts by management to reposition and refocus the company, it is currently tightly held, contains no debt and is in a unique position for a potential partnership/amalgamation venture.

