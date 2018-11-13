Lead

InZinc Discovers Shallow High Grades at Indy Project in BC

The company said results from the eleven-hole drill program including intersections from the final six holes, identified a new zone of near surface mineralization called the B-9 zone.

InZinc Mining (TSXV:IZN) has announced the discovery of high grade, shallow mineralization from its first drill program at the Indy zinc project located 100km southeast of Prince George in central British Columbia.

The company said results from the eleven-hole drill program (1271m drilled), including intersections from the final six holes, identified a new zone of near surface mineralization called the B-9 zone.

As highlighted in the press release:

  • Hole IB18-009: 12.33 percent zinc, 2.98 percent lead, and 24.46 grams per tonne (g/t) silver (14.98 percent zinc equivalent) over 6.29m at 60m below surface
  • Hole IB18-008: 5.76 percent zinc, 0.48 percent lead and 3.41 g/t silver (6.18 percent zinc equivalent) over 6.73m at 56m below surface
  • Hole IB18-002: 4.49 percent zinc, 1.13 percent lead and 7.32 g/t silver (5.46 percent zinc equivalent) over 4.28m at 27m below surface, 2.24 percent zinc, 0.83 percent lead and 5.23 g/t silver (2.95 percent zinc equivalent) over 5.38m at 33m below surface, 3.50 percent zinc, 0.66 percent lead and 4.59 g/t silver (4.07 percent zinc equivalent) over 4.57m at 37m below surface
  • Hole IB18-003 (low core recovery): 9.26 percent zinc, 2.43 percent lead and 17.98 g/t silver (11.38 percent zinc equivalent) over 3.05m at 23m below surface
  • Hole IB18-006: 3.88 percent zinc, 1.34 percent lead and 8.90 g/t silver (5.03 percent zinc equivalent) over 3.99m at 29m below surface

Click here to read the full InZinc Mining (TSXV:IZN) press release.

