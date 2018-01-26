Fireweed Zinc CEO Spoke at Metals Investor Forum

Fireweed Zinc Ltd (TSXV:FWZ) CEO Brandon Macdonald delivered a presentation at the January 2018 Metals Investor Forum in Vancouver.

During the presentation, Macdonald discussed the company’s most recent mineral resource estimate for the Macmillan Pass project in the Yukon territory. He introduced the project as a world-class asset that is a rare blend of size and grade.

“Before I thought we had a rhino, and now I’m convinced we have an elephant, and it’s getting bigger,” said Macdonald.

Click here to connect with Fireweed Zinc Ltd (TSXV:FWZ) for an Investor Presentation