Fireweed Zinc CEO Spoke at Metals Investor Forum

• January 26, 2018
Fireweed Zinc Ltd (TSXV:FWZ) CEO Brandon Macdonald delivered a presentation at the January 2018 Metals Investor Forum in Vancouver.

During the presentation, Macdonald discussed the company’s most recent mineral resource estimate for the Macmillan Pass project in the Yukon territory. He introduced the project as a world-class asset that is a rare blend of size and grade.

“Before I thought we had a rhino, and now I’m convinced we have an elephant, and it’s getting bigger,” said Macdonald.

