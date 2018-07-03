Century Zinc Mine Revival 95 Percent Complete
Scott Tibballs - July 3rd, 2018
New Century Resources (ASX:NCZ) has reported that the planned restart of the Century Zinc mine in Queensland Australia is now 95 percent complete.
In a release on Monday (July 2) the company detailed progress across June, and projected that first production will occur by August 2018.
As highlighted in the press release, key developments in June are:
- Mining: High voltage electrical, civils and slurry winning sump earth works completed, with ongoing mining equipment deliveries to site
- Processing plant: Hydrostatic testing and water commissioning underway
- Pipeline: Hydrostatic testing and water commissioning underway
- Port: Diesel power reinstated for commissioning and dredging ahead of schedule
- Support services: Up to 290 staff and contractors on site undertaking refurbishment and commissioning activities, all accommodated within the New Century camp
- Power: PPA signed with Mica Creek Power Station for gas turbine power supply
- Offsite: Roadshows and investor site tours completed
Click here to read the full New Century Resources (ASX:NCZ) press release.