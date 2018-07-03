Century Zinc Mine Revival 95 Percent Complete

New Century Resources has reported that the planned restart of the Century Zinc mine in Queensland Australia is now 95 percent complete.











New Century Resources (ASX:NCZ) has reported that the planned restart of the Century Zinc mine in Queensland Australia is now 95 percent complete.

In a release on Monday (July 2) the company detailed progress across June, and projected that first production will occur by August 2018.

As highlighted in the press release, key developments in June are:

Mining: High voltage electrical, civils and slurry winning sump earth works completed, with ongoing mining equipment deliveries to site

Processing plant: Hydrostatic testing and water commissioning underway

Pipeline: Hydrostatic testing and water commissioning underway

Port: Diesel power reinstated for commissioning and dredging ahead of schedule

Support services: Up to 290 staff and contractors on site undertaking refurbishment and commissioning activities, all accommodated within the New Century camp

Power: PPA signed with Mica Creek Power Station for gas turbine power supply

Offsite: Roadshows and investor site tours completed

Click here to read the full New Century Resources (ASX:NCZ) press release.