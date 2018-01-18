Blue Moon Announces Agreement to Buyback 10% NPI

Blue Moon Zinc Corp. (TSXV: MOON; US OTC: BMOOF) (the “Company”) is pleased to announce that it has agreed to buyback a 10% Net Profit Interest (“NPI”) on the Company’s 100% owned Blue Moon zinc project. The NPI was originally issued in 1987 pursuant to a transaction between Westmin Resources Limited (now Boliden) and Colony Pacific Exploration Ltd. (now Imperial Metals). The current NPI holder, Northern Empire Resources Corp., has agreed to accept $20,000 cash and the issuance of 3 million common shares of the Company in return for the buyback.

As quoted in the press release:

Patrick McGrath, Chief Executive Officer, stated “The buyback of the NPI solidifies our ownership and economic interest in the Blue Moon project. We believe the buyback will be accretive to the project and deliver significant value to our shareholders over the long term including our Preliminary Economic Assessment (“PEA”) expected later in Q1 2018.”

Click here for the full text release