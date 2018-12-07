Lead

Investing News

Ascendant Files Technical Report and PEA for Expansion at El Mochito

- December 7th, 2018

The company said the PEA demonstrates robust economics and reduces all-in sustaining costs to US$0.97 per zinc equivalent pound for life of mine.

Ascendant Resources (TSX:ASND) has announced that it has filed on SEDAR the technical report titled Preliminary Economic Assessment (PEA) for the expansion of the El Mochito mine for its producing zinc-lead-silver mine in Honduras.

The company said the PEA was prepared in accordance with national instrument 43-101 and supports the results initially announced on October 22, 2018, demonstrating robust economics and reducing all-in sustaining costs to US$0.97 per zinc equivalent pound for life of mine.

As highlighted in the press release:

  • Project construction period: 2 years
  • Project payback period: 2 years
  • Life of mine (including current operations):10 years
  • Average annual production: 41,000 tonnes zinc, 10,000 tonnes lead, 742,000 ounces silver

Click here to read the full Ascendant Resources (TSX:ASND) press release.

zinc stock market report

Why is the zinc market facing a dip?
Read our free report to learn more


Get the latest Lead Investing stock information

Get the latest information about companies associated with Lead Investing Delivered directly to your inbox.

Lead Investing

Select All
Select None

By selecting company or companies above, you are giving consent to receive email from those companies. And remember you can unsubscribe at any time

Related posts

Ascendant Resources’ Zinc Production Up, Profits Down
Ascendant Resources Reports Record Metal Production With Third Quarter 2018 Results
Ascendant Resources Reports 12.6 Metres at 12.2 Percent Zinc Equivalent
Ascendant Resources Announces Q3 2018 Production Results

Tags

Tags: , , ,

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *