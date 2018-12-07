Ascendant Files Technical Report and PEA for Expansion at El Mochito

Ascendant Resources (TSX:ASND) has announced that it has filed on SEDAR the technical report titled Preliminary Economic Assessment (PEA) for the expansion of the El Mochito mine for its producing zinc-lead-silver mine in Honduras.

The company said the PEA was prepared in accordance with national instrument 43-101 and supports the results initially announced on October 22, 2018, demonstrating robust economics and reducing all-in sustaining costs to US$0.97 per zinc equivalent pound for life of mine.

As highlighted in the press release:

Project construction period: 2 years

Project payback period: 2 years

Life of mine (including current operations):10 years

Average annual production: 41,000 tonnes zinc, 10,000 tonnes lead, 742,000 ounces silver

