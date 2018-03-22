Zinc Investing

Arizona Mining Reports Significant Additional High-Grade Drill Results From the Taylor Project

• March 22, 2018
Arizona Mining Inc. (TSX:AZ) (“Arizona Mining” or the “Company”) announces strong results for three drill holes from the current program focused on expansion of the Taylor Sulfide Zone (“TS”) and Taylor Deeps Zone (“TDS”) located on its 100%-owned Hermosa-Taylor Project in Santa Cruz County, Arizona. The drill holes highlighted in this release are successful infill drill holes highlighting the continued potential for resource growth and increased grades, as distinct from the Updated Preliminary Economic Assessment (“PEA”) (see Press Release dated January 16, 2018).

As quoted in the press release:

“Our infill drilling continues to confirm high-grade areas identified in the PEA,” said Chief Operating Officer Don Taylor. “In light of the strong success we’ve had in 44,000 meters of drilling completed since cut-off for the January 2018 Preliminary Economic Assessment last fall, we now plan to deliver the Feasibility Study in Q3 2018 to ensure as much of these high-grade results are included in the study as possible.”

Click here for the full text release

