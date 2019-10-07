5 Top Weekly TSXV Stocks: Noble to Create Canada Nickel

The top gainers on the TSXV last week were Braveheart, Aben Resources, Noble Mineral Exploration, Panoro Minerals and Los Andes Copper.









After a week in the doldrums, the S&P/TSX Venture Composite Index (INDEXTSI:JX) moved upwards by 0.91 points last Friday (October 4) to reach 558.72 at the end of the week.

News out of the US last week was again all impeachment flavored, with the Chinese suddenly sort of involved after US President Donald Trump asked them to look into democratic presidential nominee hopeful Joe Biden and his family. The Chinese, who are still in the crosshairs of the Trump administration’s trade war, are unlikely to comply with Trump’s request.

Gold spent much of last week under US$1,500 an ounce, but was over it towards the end of the period, while in base metals, copper ended well down at US$5,625 a tonne after starting at US$5,727.

Here are the top five gainers on the TSXV from last week in the resources and energy sectors:

Read on to find out more about what each of them have been up to lately.

Braveheart Resources

Canadian junior explorer Braveheart Resources is focused on exploring and restarting its recently acquired Bull River copper-gold-silver mine in the Kootenays region of British Columbia.

The company posted two news updates in September. The first was on September 13, when it announced it would begin trading on the OTCQB exchange, and the second was on September 16, when it said it was engaging market-making services to improve its liquidity on the TSXV.

Through last week, Braveheart’s share price increased by 62.5 percent to reach C$0.13 by Friday.

Aben Resources

Aben Resources holds two properties in premier mining locations recognized worldwide. Aben Resources is currently developing its flagship Forrest Kerr gold project, which is situated at the heart of the Golden Triangle region in Northwest British Columbia, Canada.

Recent news from the company came on September 18, when it announced that it continues to expand the mineralized footprint at the North Boundary zone at its flagship project.

Despite sharing no news since then, Aben Resources was up by 33.33 percent on the TSXV last week, reaching C$0.14 by the end of the week.

Noble Mineral Exploration

Noble Mineral Exploration is a junior exploration company that operates under a project generator model in the Timmins-Cochrane area of Northern Ontario.

The most recent news from Noble came on Tuesday (October 1), and was about its plans to create the Canada Nickel Company, which will own the Crawford nickel-cobalt project in Ontario.

With the news, Noble Mineral Exploration was up by 22.22 percent on the TSXV last week to C$0.11.

Panoro Minerals

Panoro Minerals is a Canadian copper explorer advancing its flagship Cotabambas copper project in the fast-developing copper-mining district in Southern Peru, where it has a number of other interests.

On September 24, Panoro announced the receipt of an early deposit payment from Wheaton Precious Metals (TSX:WPM,NYSE:WPM) for gold and silver produced from Cotabambas.

The company’s shares were up by 20 percent last week to rest at C$0.12.

Los Andes Copper

Los Andes Copper is focused on developing the Vizcachitas copper-molybdenum porphyry project in Chile, which it bills as Chile’s next major copper mine.

News has been thin on the ground for Los Andes, however, with the most recent news release — which was about a management restructure — coming out on its website on June 20. More recent updates have been posted to SEDAR, with a September 12 release stating that there will be an annual general meeting for the company on October 10.

Last week, the company reached C$0.40 on the TSXV, with a 17.65 percent boost over the five days before Friday.

Data for 5 Top Weekly TSX Stocks articles is retrieved each Friday at 10:30 a.m. PST using TradingView’s stock screener. Only companies with market capitalizations greater than C$10 million prior to the week’s gains are included. Companies within the basic materials and energy sectors are considered.

Securities Disclosure: I, Scott Tibballs, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.

Editorial Disclosure: Aben Resources and Noble Mineral Exploration are clients of the Investing News Network. This article is not paid-for content.