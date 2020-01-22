Talon Commences Drill Program at Nickel-Copper-Cobalt Project

The company says that it is well funded to execute on its exploration program and has mobilized three drill rigs in respect of its program.









Talon Metals (TSX:TLO) has announced the commencement of its exploration program at the Tamarack nickel-copper-cobalt project in Minnesota, USA. The Tamarack Project comprises the Tamarack North Project and the Tamarack South Project.

According to the company the exploration program is designed to better define the high-grade mineralized zone by converting resources from the inferred category to the indicated category, and to identify further drill targets to be drilled as part of the same program.

As quoted in the press release, Talon CEO, Henri van Rooyen said:

“The nickel grades of the massive sulphide unit at Tamarack are high, even when compared to other high grade nickel, copper and cobalt projects globally. Our first order of business for 2020 is to better define and potentially expand the high grade massive sulphide unit as we progress the project towards a pre-feasibility study.”

The company says that it is well funded to execute on its exploration program with over C$7 million in its treasury, and has mobilized three drill rigs in respect of its program.

