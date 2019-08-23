Project 81 Exploration Update: JV Partner Announces Results and a Drilling Program on Carnegie Twp

Noble Mineral Exploration Inc. (“Noble” or the “Company”) (TSXV:NOB, FRANKFURT:NB7, OTC:NLPXF) is pleased to announce that it has been advised by its Option and JV partner on Carnegie Township the results of the 2019 winter drill program.









Noble Mineral Exploration Inc. (“Noble” or the “Company”) (TSXV:NOB, FRANKFURT:NB7, OTC:NLPXF) is pleased to announce that it has been advised by its Option and JV partner on Carnegie Township the results of the 2019 winter drill program.

At Carnegie a total of seven holes were drilled to test conductive trends from a previous airborne EM & Magnetic survey flown in 2018. Four holes encountered anomalous zinc and copper mineralization with one hole (CG19-01) intersecting 12.0 m of Zn mineralization with some sections greater than 1% zinc that require re-assay. One drill-hole encountered up to 18 m of massive to semi-massive sulphide containing anomalous but low-grade zinc.

Airborne EM and Magnetic surveys have been completed on the northern part of Carnegie Twp. in early 2019. Two more holes are scheduled to be drilled at Carnegie to test additional airborne targets, starting in September, 2019.

A follow-up drill program is planned to continue exploration in the area around CG19-01.

Vance White, President and CEO of Noble is quoted as saying “we are very pleased that our Carnegie partners will continue with additional work on the Carnegie targets. Noble will continue its business model of “Project Generator” by seeking additional Option and JV Partners to our extensive 79,000 ha land holdings”.

Randy S C Singh PGeo (ON), PEng (ON), VP Exploration & Project Development of Noble and a “qualified person” as such term is defined by National Instrument 43-101, has verified the data disclosed in this news release, and has otherwise reviewed and approved the technical information in this news release on behalf of Noble Mineral Exploration Inc.

About Noble Mineral Exploration Inc.:

Noble Mineral Exploration Inc. is a Canadian-based junior exploration company which, in addition to its shareholdings in in Spruce Ridge Resources Ltd., and MacDonald Mines Exploration Ltd., and its interest in the Holdsworth gold exploration property in the area of Wawa, Ontario, holds in excess of 79,000 hectares of mineral rights in the Timmins – Cochrane areas of Northern Ontario known as Project 81. Project 81 hosts diversified drill-ready gold, nickel-cobalt and base metal exploration targets at various stages of exploration. More detailed information is available on the website at www.noblemineralexploration.com.

Noble’s common shares trade on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol “NOB”.

Cautionary Statement:

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. No stock exchange, securities commission or other regulatory authority has approved or disapproved the information contained herein.

The foregoing information may contain forward-looking statements relating to the future performance of Noble Mineral Exploration Inc. Forward-looking statements, specifically those concerning future performance, are subject to certain risks and uncertainties, and actual results may differ materially from the Company’s plans and expectations. These plans, expectations, risks and uncertainties are detailed herein and from time to time in the filings made by the Company with the TSX Venture Exchange and securities regulators. Noble Mineral Exploration Inc. does not assume any obligation to update or revise its forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Click here to connect with Noble Mineral Exploration Inc. (TSXV:NOB, FRANKFURT:NB7, OTC:NLPXF) for an Investor Presentation.