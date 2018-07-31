North American Nickel Releases Promising Update from Maniitsoq

North American Nickel has released an update on the 2018 exploration program and advised that it has intersected significant sulfide mineralization











North American Nickel (TSXV:NAN) has released an update on the 2018 exploration program and advised that it has intersected significant sulfide mineralization in a newly discovered target at the company’s Maniitsoq nickel-copper-cobalt-PGM project in Southwest Greenland.

According to the release, the company has identified a small but important intrusion comprising melanorite at the P-008 target situated south of Fossilik. Two holes (MQ-18-162, MQ-18-163) were drilled to test the surface EM target and both intersected significant sulfide mineralization. A third hole, MQ-18-167, followed-up on holes MQ-18-162 and MQ-18-163 and indicate that the zone is more extensive at depth and extends into the footwall at the north wall of the intrusion. A BHEM survey has identified further targets at depth that will be tested with drill holes this season. Assays are pending on core from completed boreholes at P-008.

North American Nickel’s chief geologist Peter Lightfoot said:

“The objective of the 2018 program of work is to locate a mineralized melanorite envelope that surrounds higher grade shoots of massive and breccia-style sulphide mineralization. Attention has focussed on the IHC (Spotty Hill and G-025), Fossilik (east of P-058), and P-008 where the geological and geophysical data help to target holes in areas with known disseminated and breccia-style sulphide mineralization associated with some of the most primitive (Mg-rich) parts of the intrusions.”

Click here to read the full North American Nickel (TSXV:NAN) press release.