North American Nickel Releases Promising Update from Maniitsoq
North American Nickel (TSXV:NAN) has released an update on the 2018 exploration program and advised that it has intersected significant sulfide mineralization in a newly discovered target at the company’s Maniitsoq nickel-copper-cobalt-PGM project in Southwest Greenland.
According to the release, the company has identified a small but important intrusion comprising melanorite at the P-008 target situated south of Fossilik. Two holes (MQ-18-162, MQ-18-163) were drilled to test the surface EM target and both intersected significant sulfide mineralization. A third hole, MQ-18-167, followed-up on holes MQ-18-162 and MQ-18-163 and indicate that the zone is more extensive at depth and extends into the footwall at the north wall of the intrusion. A BHEM survey has identified further targets at depth that will be tested with drill holes this season. Assays are pending on core from completed boreholes at P-008.
North American Nickel’s chief geologist Peter Lightfoot said:
“The objective of the 2018 program of work is to locate a mineralized melanorite envelope that surrounds higher grade shoots of massive and breccia-style sulphide mineralization. Attention has focussed on the IHC (Spotty Hill and G-025), Fossilik (east of P-058), and P-008 where the geological and geophysical data help to target holes in areas with known disseminated and breccia-style sulphide mineralization associated with some of the most primitive (Mg-rich) parts of the intrusions.”
