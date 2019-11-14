Horizonte Minerals Reports Third Quarterly Financial Statements

Horizonte Minerals (AIM:HZM,TSX:HZM), a nickel development company focused in Brazil, announced its unaudited financial results for the three month period to 30 September 2019.

These results, as well as a management discussion & analysis, have been posted on the company’s website www.horizonteminerals.com and are also available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com .

