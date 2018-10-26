Garibaldi Expands on Nickel Mountain Central Zone Data

As a result of a review by the British Columbia Securities Commission, Garibaldi Resources (TSXV:GGI) issued a news release to clarify the disclosure in its news release of October 18, 2018.

As quoted in the press release:

In Garibaldi’s October 18, 2018, news release, the company announced that initial shallow drilling in the new Central zone intersected visually strong nickel sulphide mineralization over significant widths to a depth of 75 meters with assays pending.

Drill hole EL-18-41 cut two zones of visually strong nickel sulfide mineralization over core lengths of 18.7 meters (9.58 m to 28.3 m) and 21.8 meters (54.1 m to 75.9 m), respectively. The first zone featured variable textured gabbro with strongly disseminated sulphides and bottomed in semi-massive and massive sulphides (50 percent to 98 percent sulphides) over the final 1.7 meters of the zone. The second zone started at a depth of 54.1 meters and continued to 75.9 meters, again featuring variable textured gabbro along with moderate disseminated sulphides throughout the 21.8 meters. EL-18-41 was drilled to give geologists a better understanding of orientation of this zone to aid in targeting for subsequent holes.

Garibaldi also announced that three massive sulphide showings (Crevasse, Gully and Cliff) have been identified in the Central zone, exposed by a receding ice field and featuring a classic Nickel Mountain pyrrhotite-pentlandite- chalcopyrite mineral assemblage. XRF analysis completed on samples from the Crevasse showing supports a grade profile consistent with the Discovery zone. A Niton XL5-Mining model XRF was utilized to analyze samples with final results subject to confirmation by chemical analysis at SGS labs. The company awaits the results of 16 in-situ selected samples from the Crevasse showing taken over the full length of the structure which is exposed for 34 meters and then trends under the ice in both directions (east-west).

Drilling continues at Nickel Mountain and Garibaldi eagerly anticipates providing another update on the E&L Nickel Mountain program shortly.