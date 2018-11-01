Garibaldi Drills Into Nickel-Copper Rich Sulfides Northwest, South of Discovery Zone

The company said the Golden Triangle’s first magmatic nickel sulphide system, featuring the Discovery, Central and Northwest Zones, remains open in all directions and drilling continues as Garibaldi crews push further into the fall season than last year.









Garibaldi Resources (TSXV:GGI) has announced that assay results for an additional two drill holes at Nickel Mountain have expanded the Discovery Zone to the northwest and southeast.

As highlighted in the press release:

Drill hole EL-18-24 has cut two mineralized zones, including 4.5 meters grading 8 percent nickel and 2.9 percent copper within a broader interval of 10.5 meters grading 3.7 percent nickel and 1.6 percent copper, approximately 64 meters southeast of the EL-17-14 intercept;

Drill hole EL-18-23, collared on the edge of the ice field and drilled toward the west-southwest, has cut two shallow mineralized zones including a massive sulphide intercept of 5.6 meters grading 7.6 percent nickel and 3.4 percent copper, approximately 30 meters northwest of the EL-17-14 massive sulphide intercept and 35 meters above it in elevation;

The EL-18-24 and EL-18-23 nickel-copper-rich massive sulphide intersections, like others at Nickel Mountain, are significant not only for their grades and widths but such intercepts represent highly prospective new target areas along the “magma highway” to vector into additional massive and disseminated sulphide mineralization.

Technical Advisor for Garibaldi, Dr Peter Lightfoot said:

“When compared to magmatic nickel sulphide deposits around the world, massive sulphides at Nickel Mountain have unusually high grades of nickel, copper, cobalt and precious metals.

The Discovery Zone massive sulphides in the footwall at E&L form a continuous wide sheet of mineralization that appears, despite structural modification, to have been injected as a significant pulse of primary magmatic sulphide.”

