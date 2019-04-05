We asked Commander Resources: Is Nickel a Base Metal or a Battery Metal?

INN’s recent feature story, “Ask the Experts: Is Nickel a Base Metal or a Battery Metal?” featured Commander Resources (TSXV:CMD) CEO Robert Cameron. The feature piece tackled nickel’s classification, answering the question, is it a base metal or a battery metal? In the interview, Commander Resources (TSXV:CMD) CEO Robert Cameron emphasized that nickel is a base metal, sharing that, “battery is an expectation in the future, that’ll become more and more dominant.” He further explained that the driving force behind the price of nickel is stainless steel, which makes nickel a base metal.

Ask the Experts: Is Nickel a Base Metal or a Battery Metal?

