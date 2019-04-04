Ask the Experts: Is Nickel a Base Metal or a Battery Metal?

With the electric vehicle market continuing to grow, INN asked experts whether nickel should be classified as a base metal or a battery metal.









Nickel is a metal that’s hot right now.

It’s known to be a major component in batteries that power everything from electric vehicles to mobile phones, yet its bread and butter remains in the industrial sector where the majority of it is consumed — but that may be changing.

After some prompting by readers, the Investing News Network spoke with those in the know at the Prospectors and Developers Association of Canada (PDAC) conference in Toronto about nickel’s classification; should we think of it as a base metal or a battery metal?

