Boreal Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Further Cobalt and Nickel Projects in Sweden

Boreal Metals Corp. (“Boreal” or the “Company”) (TSXV:BMX) is pleased to announce the execution of a definitive agreement (the “Agreement”) with EMX Royalty Corporation (“EMX”) (NYSE American: EMX, TSXV: EMX) for the acquisition of the Mjövattnet and Njuggträskliden cobalt and nickel projects (the “Projects”) by Boreal Energy Metals Corp. (“BEMC”), a newly created subsidiary of Boreal.

As quoted in the press release:

“With the acquisition of Mjövattnet and Njuggträskliden, Boreal is executing its exploration project growth strategy by building on an excellent foundation of base and energy metals exploration projects in Scandinavia,” stated Karl Antonius, President and CEO. “As Sweden and the European Union look towards the future needs for innovation and strategic metals, our projects with historic production have the potential to be part of the production chain. The acquisition of projects continues to deliver significant benefits to Boreal’s shareholders and partners.”

