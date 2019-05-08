Blackstone to Explore Advanced Nickel Sulfide Project in a Premier Nickel District

Blackstone Minerals Limited (ASX:BSX) announced that the company has entered into a binding term sheet for the exclusive option to acquire a 90% interest in the Ta Khoa Nickel Project 160km west of Hanoi in the Son La Province of Vietnam.









Blackstone Minerals Limited (ASX:BSX) announced that the company has entered into a binding term sheet for the exclusive option to acquire a 90% interest in the Ta Khoa Nickel Project 160km west of Hanoi in the Son La Province of Vietnam. The Ta Khoa Nickel Project includes an existing modern nickel mine built to Australian Standards, and is currently under care and maintenance.

Highlights of the press release include:

Blackstone enters a binding term sheet for option to acquire a 90% interest in the Ta Khoa Nickel Project in Vietnam;

Blackstone believes the Ta Khoa acquisition will substantially enhance the Company’s battery mineral focused asset base, which already includes the BC Cobalt Project;

The Ta Khoa Project includes the Ban Phuc nickel mine which successfully operated as a mechanised underground mine from 2013 to 2016 and is currently on care and maintenance;

Existing modern infrastructure built to Australian Standards includes a 450ktpa concentrator located within a premier nickel sulfide district;

The acquisition includes 150km2 land package hosting more than 25 advanced stage massive sulfide vein (MSV) targets (see Figure 9) and many large disseminated sulfide (DSS) targets including the unmined Ban Phuc DSS where historic intersections include (Refer to Table One for full results):

For the full press release, click here.