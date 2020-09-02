Blackstone Intersects Broad Zones Of Nickel Sulfides At Ban Chang

Blackstone has intersected further high-grade Nickel-Cu-PGE at the Ban Chang prospect with results









Blackstone has intersected further high-grade Nickel-Cu-PGE at the Ban Chang prospect with results including:

BC20-06 13.0m @ 0.5% Ni, 0.71% Cu, 0.05% Co & 0.46g/t PGE1 from 89.0m

and 4.2m @ 0.52% Ni, 0.81% Cu, 0.06% Co & 0.82g/t PGE from 97.8m BC20-08 9.6m @ 0.84% Ni, 0.73% Cu, 0.05% Co & 0.7g/t PGE from 57.0m

BC20-10 14.65m @ 0.74% Ni, 0.71% Cu, 0.04% Co & 0.54g/t PGE from 45.0m

incl. 5.85m @ 1.62% Ni, 1.47% Cu, 0.08% Co & 1.09g/t PGE from 51.8m incl. 0.87m @ 3.32% Ni, 3.89% Cu, 0.16% Co & 1.65g/t PGE from 56.78m

BC20-12 8.3m @ 0.50% Ni, 0.70% Cu, 0.05% Co & 0.46g/t PGE from 35.5m

incl. 4.8m @ 0.71% Ni, 0.81% Cu, 0.06% Co & 0.46g/t PGE from 39m

1Platinum (Pt) + Palladium (Pd) + Gold (Au)

Blackstone’s maiden drill holes at Ban Chang have intersected high‐grade massive sulfide nickel over a 1.2km strike within a massive sulfide target zone now extended to more than 2km strike;

Results follow Blackstone’s recent blind discovery of massive sulfide nickel targets at the Viper Discovery Zone (VDZ) with a series of new shallow electromagnetic (EM) anomalies located ~200m north-east of Ban Chang East (ASX announcement 19 August 2020);

Blackstone is continuing its aggressive exploration program with six drill rigs, four owned by the Company. Three rigs are testing massive sulfide vein (MSV) targets at Ban Chang, and three are testing down dip extensions of the King Cobra Discovery Zone (KCZ) at Ban Phuc (Refer to figure 7);

Blackstone’s Scoping Study on downstream processing to produce nickel sulfate for the lithium- ion battery industry and Ban Phuc maiden resource are on track for completion in Q3, CY20.

Blackstone Minerals’ Managing Director Scott Williamson commented:

“Drilling continues to deliver consistent, broad intersections of nickel sulfide mineralisation from shallow depths with average widths of ~10m throughout most of the Ban Chang prospect and broader zones within Ban Chang East with greater than 20m wide intersections of potentially bulk‐mineable grade Ni‐Cu‐PGE mineralisation.”

“We aim to drill out Ban Chang over the coming months and upgrade our resource inventory by the end of CY20. We are continuing to systematically test 25 MSV targets throughout the Ta Khoa Ni‐Cu‐PGE district to add further high‐grade feed to our bulk open‐pit mining scenario at Ban Phuc and the KCZ.”

Blackstone Minerals Limited (ASX:BSX) is pleased to announce it has intersected further high- grade massive sulfide Nickel-Cu-PGE at Ban Chang, part of its Ta Khoa Nickel-Cu-PGE project in Vietnam.

The maiden drill holes are more than 1.2km apart and along strike within a massive sulfide target zone recently extended to more than 2km strike, with further high priority EM plates defined throughout the VDZ. The Company has commenced an aggressive drill-out phase to delineate a maiden resource at Ban Chang to supplement the ongoing studies focused on producing nickel sulfate for the lithium-ion battery industry.

To read the full press release, click here.

Click here to connect with Blackstone Minerals Limited (ASX:BSX) for an Investor Presentation

Source