Blackstone Continues to Deliver at King Cobra and Ban Chang
Blackstone Minerals Limited (“Blackstone” or the “Company”) is pleased to report continued drilling success at King Cobra and Ban Chang, part of its flagship Ta Khoa Nickel-Cu-PGE project in Vietnam (Refer to Figure 8).
King Cobra Discovery Zone (KCZ) – Ban Phuc
- Successful infill and extensional drilling results at KCZ delivers some of the best intercepts to date and upgrades confidence in the Ban Phuc Disseminated Sulfide (DSS) deposit (Refer to Figures 5, 6 & 7 and Tables 1&2);
- Significant intercepts from current reporting at KCZ and Ban Phuc include:BP20-30 127.2m @ 0.38% Ni, 0.03% Cu, 0.01% Co & 0.09g/t PGE1 from 20.65m
incl. 14.45m @ 0.77% Ni, 0.15% Cu, 0.02% Co & 0.18g/t PGE from 122.7mBP20-31 21.3m @ 0.71% Ni, 0.09% Cu, 0.01% Co & 0.18g/t PGE from 48.7m
incl. 11m @ 0.95% Ni, 0.13% Cu, 0.01% Co & 0.24g/t PGE from 59m
BP20-32 149.2m @ 0.42% Ni, 0.06% Cu, 0.01% Co & 0.08g/t PGE from 3m
BP20-34 127.6m @ 1.17% Ni, 0.22% Cu, 0.02% Co & 0.24g/t PGE from 14m
incl. 85m @ 1.36% Ni, 0.27% Cu, 0.03% Co & 0.25g/t PGE from 22m
BP20-35 96.1m @ 0.83% Ni, 0.17% Cu, 0.02% Co & 0.26g/t PGE from 18.4m
incl. 50.2m @ 1.05% Ni, 0.2% Cu, 0.02% Co & 0.4g/t PGE from 45m
BP20-39 166.1m @ 0.75% Ni, 0.16% Cu, 0.01% Co & 0.29g/t PGE from 6.3m
incl. 79.8m @ 1.12% Ni, 0.27% Cu, 0.02% Co & 0.45g/t PGE from 10.5m
1 Platinum (Pt) + Palladium (Pd) + Gold (Au)
- The Ban Phuc DSS deposit underpins the Company’s maiden Indicated Mineral Resource of 44.3Mt @ 0.52% Ni for 229kt Ni and recently announced Scoping Study which demonstrates an economically robust nickel sulfide project to produce downstream Nickel:Cobalt:Manganese (NCM) precursor products for the Lithium-ion battery industry (Refer to ASX announcement from 14 October 2020);
Ban Chang – Massive Sulfide Nickel
Exploration:
• Blackstone has commenced drilling at the recently announced high priority Ni-CuPGE target at the King Snake prospect;
Blackstone Minerals’ Managing Director Scott Williamson commented: “Successful infill and extensional drilling at KCZ continues to deliver broad, consistent mineralisation and increases confidence in the compelling metrics presented in our recent Scoping Study. The drilling results reinforce our view that the project benefits from higher grades of the KCZ which can be accessed in the early years.
Blackstone will continue to systematically test our 25 MSV prospects, and a maiden resource at the Company’s first such target, Ban Chang, is being targeted for the first quarter of 2021. Through the delineation of additional MSV deposits, we see potential to increase annual nickel production and reduce initial capital requirements via a staged approach which would involve Blackstone utilising the existing 450ktpa concentrator at Ta Khoa.”