Blackstone Commences Drilling On Regional Massive Sulfide Targets At Ta Khoa Nickel-PGE Project

Blackstone Minerals (ASX:BSX) has commenced drilling regional massive sulfide vein (MSV) targets at its Ta Khoa NickelPGE project in northern Vietnam









Blackstone Minerals (ASX:BSX) has commenced drilling regional massive sulfide vein (MSV) targets at its Ta Khoa NickelPGE project in northern Vietnam.

Blackstone is targeting MSV prospects analogous to the previously mined Ban Phuc MSV, where previous owners successfully mined 975kt of high grade ore at average grades of 2.4% Ni & 1.0% Cu from an average vein width of 1.3m for 3.5 years between 2013 and 2016, producing 20.7kt Ni, 10.1kt Cu and 0.67kt Co1;

Blackstone’s ground-based electromagnetics (EM) geophysics crew recently generated a 1km long massive sulfide target within a 12km long district-scale exploration corridor which Blackstone will test over the coming months (see Figures 1 and 2);

Drilling continues at the King Cobra Discovery zone (KCZ) at depth and a second drill rig has commenced drilling the district-scale massive sulfide targets generated by Blackstone’s inhouse geophysics crew;

Blackstone’s second drill rig will follow the geophysics crew throughout the Ta Khoa nickel sulfide district, testing high priority EM targets generated from 25 MSV prospects including King Snake, Ban Khoa, Ban Chang, and Ban Khang (see Figures 3 and 4);

Historic work at the Ta Khoa Nickel-PGE project highlights a district of high-grade nickel sulfide targets which have not been tested extensively, Blackstone will now systematically explore using modern techniques for broader zones of MSV, initially at the Ban Chang prospect;

The current Scoping Study is focused on downstream processing to produce nickel sulfate for the lithium-ion battery industry with the maiden resource on track for completion in Q3, CY20;

Downstream processing potential supported by $6.8 million investment from EcoPro Co Limited, the world’s second largest nickel-rich cathode materials manufacturer, completed in April 2020;

Blackstone Minerals’ Managing Director Scott Williamson commented:

“It’s a pleasure to be drilling and exploring our district-scale massive sulfide opportunities throughout the Ta Khoa Nickel-PGE project. By using our in-house geophysics crew and our own drill rigs, we can cost effectively explore this globally significant nickel sulfide district using modern geophysical techniques to unlock the significant potential of the world-class geology. We see potential to increase annual nickel production from the Ta Khoa Nickel-PGE project through targeting high-grade massive sulfide veins to complement the base load nickel sulfide feed to be potentially mined from the Ban Phuc DSS and King Cobra discovery zone.”

Click here to read the full press release.

Click here to connect with Blackstone Minerals Limited (ASX:BSX) for an Investor Presentation

Source