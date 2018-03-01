Lead Investing

LeadFX Announces Hydrometallurgical Plant Definitive Feasibility Study Meets Success Criteria

• March 1, 2018
LeadFX Inc. (the “Company” or “LeadFX”) (TSX: LFX) is pleased to announce the results of the definitive feasibility study (“DFS”) conducted by SNC-Lavalin Australia Pty Ltd (“SNC-Lavalin”).

As quoted in the press release:

“The SNC-Lavalin DFS has confirmed that the Paroo Station lead carbonate concentrates may be acid leached and the lead electro-won to lead cathode. From this point further melting processes would produce lead ingots. This is a world first application of this technology and sets the stage for further advances in hydrometallurgical recovery of lead. We look forward to advancing Paroo Station to commercial production,” Dr. David Dreisinger, LeadFX director and President of InCoR Technologies Limited, said.

